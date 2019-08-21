Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
Aspiring Minds to organise India Science Fest 2020 in Pune on 11 and 12 January

The theme of the two-day India Science Fest 2020 event will be artificial intelligence and neuroscience


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 16:17:03 IST

Aspiring Minds, an India-based assessment firm will be hosting the India Science Fest 2020 at IISER (Indian Institute of Science and Education), Pune next year. In collaboration with Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute of Harvard University, the fest will be held on 11 and 12 January.

Talking about the theme, this year is going to be about artificial intelligence and neuroscience with additional focus on life sciences, astronomy, quantum physics, and others. Several exhibitions, discussions, experiments, and more on topics related to the history of science will be organised during this two-day event.

Artificial intelligence and neuroscience are the major themes of India Science Fest 2020. Image: Pixabay

Hands-on demonstrations will also take place during the fest. These demonstrations will include artificial-intelligence-generated art, autonomous vehicles, and brain-controlled helicopters and many more.

A total of 40 speakers from all across the world, including artificial intelligence expert Milind Tambe (Harvard University), astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan (Yale), neuroscientists Venkatesh Murthy (Harvard) and so on, will be present at the event as well. Students will have a chance to participate in different competitions and the winners might get a chance to demonstrate their theses or projects to the public. These students will get a chance to be mentored by the best scientists in the world.

