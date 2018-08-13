Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 13 August, 2018 09:24 IST

As hackers break into EVMs, US officials worried over security ahead of elections

The conference featured a new set of voting machines which will be used in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Amid the growing debate over whether electronic voting machines (EVMs) are hackable or not, elections officials in the US are worried over the increasing "information warfare" as mid-term polls loom.

According to a CNN report, at the annual "Def Con hacker convention" here over the weekend, state and local election officials who attended the conference saw what hackers can do to voting machines.

"One hacker was essentially able to turn a voting machine into a jukebox, making it play music and display animations," said the report.

Voting machines are displayed in a Voting Machine Hacking Village during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Voting machines are displayed in a Voting Machine Hacking Village during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, US, 2017.

"While such hacks are a cause of concern for election officials, they are increasingly looking beyond the threats against traditional election infrastructure like voting machines and voting databases and more to the threat of disinformation," it added.

At the event, nearly 40 child hackers were able to tamper with vote tallies on the mock versions of election board websites, some even changing candidates names to things like "Bob Da Builder" and "Richard Nixon's Head".

"There's always been a concern about the integrity of our elections and there's always been a concern about misinformation, disinformation being disseminated around campaigns," Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State, was quoted as saying.

This time, the "voting machine hacking village" at the conference featured a new set of voting machines which will be used in the 2018 mid-term elections.

An intense debate is going on in India over the security of EVMs.

As many as 17 parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, have approached the Election Commission for restoring the paper ballot system in view of their apprehensions over the integrity of the EVMs and the possibility of their manipulation.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

NewsTracker

Opposition parties rally against EVMs, ask Election Commission to revert to paper ballots for 2019 polls

Aug 03, 2018

TheySaidIt

Ex-chief election commissioners say going back to paper ballot system 'makes no sense', stress that EVMs are tamper-proof

Aug 05, 2018

Def Con

Hackers at Def Con break into voting machines to identify security flaws

Aug 12, 2018

NewsTracker

Supreme Court to hear Congress' plea for random verification of VVPAT in upcoming MP assembly polls

Aug 10, 2018

NewsTracker

EC chief OP Rawat proposes one election per year as alternative to Centre's simultaneous polls proposal

Aug 11, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Assam turns into haven for illegal migrants: A story of blunders and missed opportunities to resolve vexed issue

Aug 07, 2018

science

Cancer Therapy

Indian-American researchers tap into anti-cancer properties of turmeric

Aug 13, 2018

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 in January 2019; probe to orbit Moon before landing

Aug 13, 2018

Elephant Day

From conflict to coexistence between humans and elephants: A Story from Anamalai

Aug 13, 2018

Space TV

India to launch its own dedicated space television channel: ISRO chief K Sivan

Aug 13, 2018