Artificial Learning: Students submitting assignments using AI, but most teachers can't tell
In a survey of 500 high school teachers, 41% of them feel that there should be stronger rules in place for AI, and around 31% are in favour of government intervention. Over 66% believe they consistently get assignments and tests written by AI
A recent study shows that most teachers think students are relying on Artificial Intelligence apps to get their schoolwork done. RM Technology, a company in the education tech field, conducted a survey and found that about two-thirds of teachers believe they’re regularly receiving assignments written by AI. Interestingly, nearly 9 per cent of teachers even confess that they can’t distinguish between work done by their students and work produced by AI programs.
In this survey of 500 high school teachers, it turns out that 41 per cent of them feel that there should be stronger rules in place for AI, and around 31 cent are in favour of government intervention to supervise its usage.
Mel Parker, who used to be a school principal and now consults for RM Technology, has a clear stance: Teachers need government regulations to ensure safety. She also believes that there should be more comprehensive training in using rapidly advancing technology.
“They should understand how to engage students in conversations about ethical AI usage, what constitutes suitable application within educational settings, and how AI can aid learning. It’s crucial for them to grasp how AI can enhance comprehension of concepts—distinguishing between dishonesty and productive methods,” she said.
She expressed worry that students might exploit AI for cheating, particularly as over a third of the surveyed teachers acknowledge that students are more knowledgeable about AI than they are.
“Teachers haven’t been provided with the necessary tools to develop a comprehensive grasp of this. Consequently, they require assistance to identify such instances,” she added
Students have a different perspective
Teachers’ concerns didn’t resonate with students, as a parallel survey of pupils showed that 68% of them believe their grades have improved due to AI, and 49% think that not using AI would negatively affect their learning experience.
Miya Crofts, a 17-year-old student revealed that she frequently uses AI tools for her studies.
She explained, “I use AI a lot for things like online homework and revision tools. If I need extra help and either don’t want to bother my teacher or she can’t provide the assistance I need, AI programs are there whenever I require them.”
Miya sees AI as a positive force since it offers assistance whenever necessary. However, she does have a concern: “On the flip side, I think some students might start depending too heavily on it, eroding their own self-reliance. The immediate feedback and answers are great, but they might hinder independent thinking.”
“It’s like you can ask questions and immediately get answers, but you’re not really engaging your own critical thinking,” she added.
However, Tito Thomson O’Reilly, another student, has a different approach and doesn’t often use AI for his schoolwork. He highlights a significant drawback: “It takes away the social interaction aspect from the equation. It’s like asking a little robot a question and receiving an immediate answer. But there’s no emotional connection, no teamwork; it’s just a straightforward response.”
Safety concerns
Safety online is also a growing concern, as more students are becoming adept at using programs that surpass the knowledge of adults.
Charlotte Ainsley, a consultant specializing in digital safeguarding, commented, “It’s crucial to acknowledge that AI is already an integral part of our daily lives. So, whenever you’re on social media or consuming content, AI is usually behind it. Some of the algorithms and content can expose children to harmful material. If they sign up for a platform, lying about their age (which many children do), they might come across content that’s inappropriate for their age.”
Charlotte believes the government has a significant role to play in AI regulation: “We don’t want to find ourselves in the same situation we did with social media.”
