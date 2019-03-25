Reuters

Hackers were able to deliver malware to more than one million-plus Asus computer owners last year by hijacking the company’s software update system, security researchers said on Monday.

Moscow-based cyber security provider Kaspersky Lab said the attack took place between June and November last year and was used to deliver a software update with a “backdoor” that would give hackers access to infected machines.

“We are not able to calculate the total count of affected users based only on our data; however, we estimate that the real scale of the problem is much bigger and is possibly affecting over a million users worldwide,” Kaspersky said in a blog post.

Researchers at cyber security company Symantec were also able to identify the attack against Asus users, a Symantec spokeswoman said.

Asus said it would provide a statement on Tuesday.

The attack, which was first reported by technology news website Motherboard, shows how hackers are able to leverage the size of technology companies and their suppliers to reach large numbers of victims.

Although a large number of users have run the backdoored version, the attackers were interested in specific set of users, identified by their MAC addresses. We have created a tool that allows you to check if your MAC addresses have been targeted. https://t.co/cOlT4Uiuvt — Costin Raiu (@craiu) March 25, 2019

Kaspersky said that more than 57,000 of its users had downloaded and installed the compromised Asus update but the hackers intended to target a smaller number of unknown victims.

Kaspersky said it informed Asus about the attack in January and was assisting the company with its investigation.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.