Wednesday, October 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Arm Holdings still aiming for 2023 return to public markets, CEO says

By Stephen Nellis SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) - Arm Holdings, the semiconductor technology firm owned by Softbank Group Corp , still plans to return to the public markets by 2023, its chief executive said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference at Arm's annual user conference in San Jose, California, CEO Simon Segars said "a lot of things need to fall into place" before the company can return to the public markets but that the 2023 goal date for a relisting set by Softbank chief Masayoshi Son remains unchanged.


ReutersOct 09, 2019 04:15:21 IST

Arm Holdings still aiming for 2023 return to public markets, CEO says

By Stephen Nellis

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) - Arm Holdings, the semiconductor technology firm owned by Softbank Group Corp <9984.T>, still plans to return to the public markets by 2023, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at Arm's annual user conference in San Jose, California, CEO Simon Segars said "a lot of things need to fall into place" before the company can return to the public markets but that the 2023 goal date for a relisting set by Softbank chief Masayoshi Son remains unchanged.

The Japanese telecommunications carrier acquired the British chip firm for $32 billion (26.2 billion pounds) in 2016. Last year, Son said it aims to re-list Arm within five years. The returns on Softbank’s Arm investment have taken on increasing importance as some of the investments made by Softbank's Vision Fund, such as Slack Technologies and Uber Technologies , have performed poorly on the public markets. For its part, Arm, the dominant supplier of technology for mobile phone chips, has seen slow revenue growth with the declining smart phone market while new fields such as automotive chips have not yet begun growing quickly.

Segars said Arm has purposely taken steps like boosting headcount that have increased costs to pursue opportunities that will pay off years later, rather than in the next quarter.

“We’ve been investing our profits in growing the company,” Segars told reporters.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Jose, California; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies

Sep 30, 2019
Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies
Citing climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market

Newstracker

Citing climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market

Sep 30, 2019
ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk

Newstracker

ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk

Sep 29, 2019
BP preparing to announce CEO's plan to retire: Sky News

Newstracker

BP preparing to announce CEO's plan to retire: Sky News

Sep 29, 2019
SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around - Bloomberg

Newstracker

SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around - Bloomberg

Sep 28, 2019
U.S. labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Newstracker

U.S. labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Sep 28, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019