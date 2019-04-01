Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the classic Snake game

Google has also released a standalone website for the Snake game.

tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2019 08:05:57 IST

As much as you would like to think of this as an April Fools' story, it's not. Amid all the lame pranks, Google has placed a cool easter egg on its Maps app. You can now play a version of the classic Snake game on the mobile app and desktop.

April Fools Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the classic Snake game

Google Maps has a fun new eater egg. Image: Google

On your mobile app, to play Snake, simply tap on the menu on the top left, and when you look down a bit you will see a new option on the menu called 'Play Snake' (if you are seeing this for the first time, there will likely be a red dot in front of it to catch your attention). Cliché, but if the option doesn't show up for you, try closing and re-launching the app.

via GIPHY

Once you're inside the easter egg, you can select between different cities you'd like to play on, including Cairo, London, San Francisco, São Paulo, Sydney, and Tokyo. Now just swipe to move your train or bus around the map to pick up passengers and landmarks.

Google says that the feature is being released to both iOS and Android users over-the-air.

Also, the game will remain on the Maps app for the rest of this week. And for users who easily get hooked to Snake, you can also play it on the standalone website for the game on your desktop.

