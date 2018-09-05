Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 05 September, 2018 16:09 IST

Apple's upcoming iPhones will not have an in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that the company won't be embedding Touch ID in new iPhones.

Ahead of the launch of new iPhones next week, a famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that in-display fingerprint sensor technology would not be part of the devices anytime soon.

In-display fingerprint scanner is an unlock and operation technology for smartphones with thin bezels and high screen-to-body ratios, incorporated by integrating biometric authentication into the display itself.

iPhone X Social

Kuo believes that "Fingerprint On Display (FOD)" technology will grow 500 percent in 2019 as Android phones continue to adopt the technology, Apple won't be embedding Touch ID in new iPhones next fall," 9to5Mac reported on Tuesday.

In Kuo's new research note, whole-screen sensing is highlighted as the last stage in FOD's adoption, expected later next year, which will be an advancement from the current spot-sensing FOD that requires users to touch a specific part of a screen to interact.

"Kuo argues that Apple's facial recognition technology as a biometric security solution is serving the iPhone line well and Android phones instead will serve as the testbed for steadily improving FOD technology," the report said.

The analyst however, predicts the adoption of in-display sensor technology by Samsung with its "Galaxy S10" update in the first quarter of 2019.

Earlier this year, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched its "X21" smartphone with the first ever in-display fingerprint scanner.

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

