tech2 News Staff 26 July, 2018 11:20 IST

Apple's upcoming iPhone models will not feature Qualcomm modems: Report

It is speculated that the Intel could be the next chipset supplier for Apple's iPhones.

Qualcomm has made it official that it would not be supplying modems for Apple's upcoming iPhone model.

According to a report by the CNET, George Davis, Qualcomm's financial chief advisor made the announcement during an earnings call with analysts. He reportedly said, "We believe Apple intends to solely use our competitor's modem rather than our modem in its next iPhone release."

Apple iPhone X. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

It is speculated that the Intel could be the next chipset supplier for Apple's iPhones. In 2016, some of the iPhones had Intel chipsets. As per the report, neither Apple nor Intel commented upon the development.

Both the tech giantsApple and Qualcomm have been fighting over a patent since 2017 as Apple had accused the chip maker with regards to the royalty Qualcomm charges to use Apple's components. This was followed by multiple counter-lawsuits regarding infringement.

Earlier in June, Apple's fight with Qualcomm had heated up which led the Qualcomm to try banning some of Apple's iPhones in the US.

While there are no announcements regarding the next chip supplier for Apple iPhones, but speculations say that it would be Intel since Apple had been using Intel chips in some iPhone models which were targetted for AT&T and T-Mobile in the US.

Earlier this year, former KGI Analyst Ming-Chi Kou had speculated that Apple may ditch Qualcomm for it 2018 iPhones. He had predicted that Intel would be its chipset supplier, as reported by the 9to5 Mac.

