Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models to start at 256GB, feature USB-C, confirms leaks
Leaks from reputable tipsters have revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will have a base model starting 256GB, and will also feature the USB-C port instead of Apple's Lightning port
The much-awaited iPhone 15 series is set to be revealed, either on September 12, or 13, according to recent reports. What’s more exciting for potential customers, however, is the fact that certain leaks from reputable tipsters suggest an increase in storage capacity for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
If these rumours turn out to be true, the iPhone 15 Pro versions are projected to have a base storage of 256GB, which would mark a significant jump from the iPhone 14 Pro’s paltry 128GB.
This boost in storage choices serves not only as a practical improvement for users with growing multimedia needs, but also as a strategic move that could help justify potential price adjustments Apple might introduce across the series. Furthermore, it may be more cost-effective and perhaps even better performance-wise, to go with 256GB modules, rather than 128GB modules.
A Korean blogger named yeux1122, based on information from industry insiders, has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models might push the boundaries even further, potentially offering a storage capacity of up to 2TB at the top end. This notion gained more support from Weibo user Red Lotus Technology, who confirms the 2TB storage option for both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.
In comparison, the storage configurations of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max began at 128GB and extended to a maximum of 1TB. Conversely, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus provided choices ranging from 128GB to 512GB.
In addition to the new iPhones, leaked images have emerged displaying components that suggest Apple’s definitive transition to USB-C connectivity. These images, allegedly leaked by user “fix Apple” on the X platform, showcase USB-C components in the leaked renders of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
As for the pricing, reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro might see a price increase of up to $100 compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could potentially experience a more significant price hike ranging from $100 to $200 over the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, for those interested in the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, the expected pricing landscape should align with previous models.
