You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone might cost around $550; the 6.5-inch OLED variant expected to have dual SIM support

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Apr 19, 2018 10:07 AM IST

Apple is expected to launch three iPhone X-like smartphones this year. The top variant is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display, while the other two will have a 6.1-inch and a 5.8-inch display. New reports suggest that one of these iPhones will cost half the price of iPhone X. Apple is also expected to bring a dual-SIM variant of the iPhone.

The comparative sizes of the three new Apple smartphones expected in 2018.

The comparative sizes of the three new Apple smartphones expected in 2018.

According to a report on 9to5Mac, the 6.1-inch LCD display iPhone X could around $550, similar to the iPhone 7 price. It will include two variants, one with single SIM and other with dual-SIM support. The report discarded the expectation of one of the iPhone X coming with an eSIM, something that we have seen on the Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple is expected to bring the dual-SIM option to the 6.5-inch display and it will not come to the 5.8-inch variant of the upcoming iPhone X.

The price of the single-SIM iPhone should be between $550 and $650 whereas the dual-SIM variant could cost around $650 to $750.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the single SIM model will help the company in increasing its market share in China and commercial markets. A report on TechRadar mentions that the dual-SIM facility might be limited to only few countries.

Apple has not provided the dual-SIM card slot in any of its iPhone. The 6.1-inch model is the only model expected to come with a LCD screen. The 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch iPhone-X like devices are expected to come with an OLED display.

The Apple iPhone X has been a huge hit for the company as a recent report suggests that the company generated 35 percent of the total handset profits in Q4 FY17. It mentions that the iPhone X generated five times more profit than the combined profits of 600 Android OEMS during the mentioned period.


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 10:07 AM


Also See





Top Stories


Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga


TOP REVIEWS