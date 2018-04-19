Apple is expected to launch three iPhone X-like smartphones this year. The top variant is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display, while the other two will have a 6.1-inch and a 5.8-inch display. New reports suggest that one of these iPhones will cost half the price of iPhone X. Apple is also expected to bring a dual-SIM variant of the iPhone.

According to a report on 9to5Mac, the 6.1-inch LCD display iPhone X could around $550, similar to the iPhone 7 price. It will include two variants, one with single SIM and other with dual-SIM support. The report discarded the expectation of one of the iPhone X coming with an eSIM, something that we have seen on the Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple is expected to bring the dual-SIM option to the 6.5-inch display and it will not come to the 5.8-inch variant of the upcoming iPhone X.

The price of the single-SIM iPhone should be between $550 and $650 whereas the dual-SIM variant could cost around $650 to $750.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the single SIM model will help the company in increasing its market share in China and commercial markets. A report on TechRadar mentions that the dual-SIM facility might be limited to only few countries.

Apple has not provided the dual-SIM card slot in any of its iPhone. The 6.1-inch model is the only model expected to come with a LCD screen. The 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch iPhone-X like devices are expected to come with an OLED display.

The Apple iPhone X has been a huge hit for the company as a recent report suggests that the company generated 35 percent of the total handset profits in Q4 FY17. It mentions that the iPhone X generated five times more profit than the combined profits of 600 Android OEMS during the mentioned period.