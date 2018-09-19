Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 19 September, 2018 10:57 IST

Apple's Tim Cook says he's optimistic about US-China settling trade differences

“I’m optimistic because trade is one of those things where it’s not a zero-sum game,” said Tim Cook.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, whose products have been spared from new US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, said on Tuesday he was optimistic that the United States and China will eventually work through their trade differences.

Tim Cook. Reuters.

Tim Cook. Reuters.

“I’m optimistic because trade is one of those things where it’s not a zero-sum game,” Cook told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” program on Tuesday.

“We can trade something and we can both win. So I’m optimistic that the two countries will sort this out and life will go on.”

The iPhone was not among the ‘wide range’ of products that Apple told regulators would be hit by the $200 billion round of tariffs in a 5 September comment letter to trade officials. Apple had feared for its Apple Watch and its wireless AirPod headphones, but both were left off the list announced on Monday.

“The iPhone is assembled in China, but the parts come from everywhere,” Cook said, when asked why Apple had been spared.

“I don’t want to speak for them, but I think they looked at this and said that it’s not really great for the United States to put a tariff on those type of products.”

If Trump expands the tariffs to an additional $267 billion worth of goods then nearly every Chinese import would be affected, including the iPhone, along with all other smartphones.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Apple

Donald Trump asks Apple again to shift manufacturing from Beijing to Washington.

Sep 09, 2018

Apple 2018

Apple analyst Kuo predicts iPad Pro with USB-C, MacBook with Touch ID and more

Sep 11, 2018

Apple 2018

Apple shows off its its biggest and most expensive iPhone at a whopping $1,100

Sep 13, 2018

Apple

Apple will be selling headphone dongles with new iPhones for $9 separately

Sep 13, 2018

iPhone XC

Apple iPhone XR/XC may launch in colourful variants as per SIM tray image leaks

Sep 12, 2018

iPhone

Apple aims to garner momentum in an industry which is showing signs of fatigue

Sep 10, 2018

science

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Sep 19, 2018

Heart Disease

Heart disease kills twice as many Indians as in 1990, more so in urban states

Sep 19, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis continues to be the world's deadliest infection, WHO report says

Sep 19, 2018