ReutersSep 11, 2019 01:15:20 IST
(Reuters) - Apple Inc
At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch other iPhone models.
IPHONE 11
** Unveils iPhone 11, with 6.1 inch display; available in six colours
** Has a dual camera at the back, 12 megapixel wide, ultra wide 12 megapixel
** Front camera is also 12 megapixel
** Will have a new night mode
** To feature latest A13 bionic chip
** IPhone 11 priced starting at $699
APPLE TV PLUS:
** Shows to be available from Nov. 1
** Will be available in over 100 countries
** Priced at $4.99 per month
** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free
** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription
** Original shows to include "See", starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and "The Morning Show", produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston
APPLE WATCH:
** Features always-on retina display
** Battery life of 18 hours
** Series 5 Watch starting from $399; Series 3 Watch from $199
** Available for orders from Tuesday
** Apple Watch Series 5-always on display feature, built-in compass and international emergency calling
** Unavailable in the Series 3 watch-cellular calling, emergency SOS call and health tracking features.
APPLE IPAD:
** Launches 7th-generation iPad
** New iPad to feature 10.2 inch retina display
** Will be priced at $329
** Available for orders starting Tuesday, in stores from Sept. 30
** Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions
APPLE ARCADE:
** To launch 100 games; available on Sept. 19
** Unlimited games for $4.99 per month
** One month free trial
(Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.