Apple's standalone video streaming service could launch by Spring: Report

Apple has been telling several studios and networks, that its service will likely be ready by mid-April.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 11:06:49 IST

Gone are the days when Netflix and Hulu were the dominant force of the video streaming service business. With the rise of Amazon Prime and the upcoming streaming service from Disney, things are certainly looking to heat up. Now we are hearing that the little known standalone streaming service by Apple may be coming out this spring.

Apple. Reuters

As per a report by The Information, Apple has been telling several studios and networks, that its service will likely be ready for unveiling by mid-April. However, at this moment we are not sure how much Apple's streaming service will cost users. Considering its Apple, you might have to prepare to shell out more than you would for perhaps Netflix or Amazon Prime. There is also no word on what Apple will be calling its streaming service.

April will also see Disney revealing to its investors what plans it has for its standalone streaming service. If Disney plans on launching its service by the end of the year and Apple is going for a Spring launch, then 2019 could offer an immense selection of streaming content for consumers.

As per The Verge, Apple has greenlit or begun developing an impressive slate of projects which include a multiyear deal with Oprah Winfrey to develop new shows, ordered a pair of children’s shows from the creators of Sesame Street, a reboot of the science fiction anthology show Amazing Stories, a Hunger Games-style dystopian show called See and more. We are sure to know more in the coming months.

 

 

