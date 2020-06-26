FP Trending

Apple's Safari browser will soon allow users to log in to websites using a fingerprint sensor and Face ID.

According to a report in 9To5Mac, Apple shared a document this week detailing all the changes it is making to the Safari 14 Beta.

The report mentions that one of the biggest changes this year is that Safari now supports the WebExtension API on macOS Big Sur. The WebExtension API is a cross-platform technology present in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and other browsers to offer cross-platform extensions, the report explained.

This means that Mac users will be able to install the same extension available to their web browsers in Safari. Furthermore, Apple has also said that developers can use the Xcode 12 to port WebExtensions to native Safari extensions in order for them to offer them on the App Store.

A report by The Verge states that the Safari browser is also getting tab management. This means that when the screen gets too crowded, users will be able to hover over a tab in the new Safari and it will show a live preview of the tab so that one does not have to click on it.

It further adds that right-clicking on a tab will give users the option to close all tabs to the right. At present, Safari simply shows the name of the tab's site, but with the update, it will show an icon.

The 9To5Google report also adds that Flash support has been completely removed from Safari and users can no longer install and run Adobe Flash content in Apple's browser with macOS Big Sur.