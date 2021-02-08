Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple’s rumored VR headset might feature 8K displays and price around $3,000: Report

The headset is expected to be designed to work as a standalone device, which means it can operate on a cell instead of requiring support from any charging portal on the wall or a Mac.


FP TrendingFeb 08, 2021 09:00:12 IST

A lot of speculations and rumours have been reported about the virtual reality headset by Apple and a latest report not only offers a look into its possible price range but also an idea about how it might look like. As per a recent report by The Information, the device is expected to feature 8K displays and more than a dozen cameras. Also, the headset will be quite costly and its price can go as high as $3,000 (approx Rs 2,18,000).

Apple’s rumored VR headset might feature 8K displays and price around ,000: Report

The device is expected to be made of mesh fabric in place of plastic in order to make it lightweight. Image: Pixabay

The portal says Apple is working on the mixed-reality headset and has quoted a person with direct knowledge of the device. The product is touted to come with ultra-high-resolution 8K display ability and eye-tracking technology. It is also expected to come with more than a dozen cameras. These will help capture the video of the real world and track the hand movements precisely.

It goes on to refer to an older report by Bloomberg that spoke of the device being made of mesh fabric in place of plastic in order to make it lightweight. The headset has been designed to work as a standalone device, which means it can operate on a cell instead of requiring support from any charging portal on the wall or a Mac. It was also reported that the headset will include a fan and come with a powerful processor.

The inclusion of a massive processor, fan and lightweight fabric, all point to a high-end price range and the report suggests it to be around $3,000.

The portal also shared a rendering of the Apple headset, which is reportedly based on the “internal Apple images of a late-stage prototype from last year”.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo Enco X

Oppo Enco X Review: One of the best sounding TWS earbuds in India under Rs 10,000

Jan 25, 2021
Oppo Enco X Review: One of the best sounding TWS earbuds in India under Rs 10,000
Apple hits record revenue of $111.4 billion in Q1 2021, doubles market share in India

Apple

Apple hits record revenue of $111.4 billion in Q1 2021, doubles market share in India

Jan 29, 2021
Top travel-ready compact digital cameras

Top travel-ready compact digital cameras

Jan 28, 2021
Keep track of time and your fitness with these top smartwatches for men

Keep track of time and your fitness with these top smartwatches for men

Jan 28, 2021
Capture all your favourite memories with these top camcorders.

Capture all your favourite memories with these top camcorders.

Jan 27, 2021
Best all-in-one laser printers for your office

Best all-in-one laser printers for your office

Jan 27, 2021

science

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Hayabusa2

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Feb 05, 2021
Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Ocean Habitats

Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Feb 05, 2021
Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Planet

Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Feb 04, 2021
Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Air Pollution

Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Feb 04, 2021