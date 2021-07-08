Thursday, July 08, 2021Back to
Apple's next MacBook Air with M2 chipset is expected to launch in 2022: Report

FP TrendingJul 08, 2021 11:26:42 IST

The upcoming MacBook Air is all set to be the first Apple laptop to use the next-gen M2 chip. It is expected to get launched in 2022, as per the leakster Dylan’s claim. MacBook Air is likely to have iMac-like colour schemes, while the new MacBook Pros expected to debut later this year will use the M1X.

Dylan’s tweet reads, “Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next-generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful Macbook (Air)”.

M1X is expected to have a 10-core CPU with 8 big and 2 efficient cores as compared to the M1 with a 4 + 4 configuration. The current chip has a GPU core count of 8. It can be doubled or even quadrupled.

The M1X will be supported by TSMC’s N5P process. A refined version of the 5 nm node, is being used for the current M1. The chip may have a similar core architecture as the M1, namely Firestorm and Icestorm cores. While Apple M2 will have fewer CPU cores contrary to the M1X.

Earlier, a report by Nikkei Asia suggested that the tech giant will order 3 nm chipsets next year for the new iPad Pro models. This may refer to the M2 chip that will be shared with the MacBook Air, serving both devices with only passive cooling.

Instead of sharing chips between form factors, Apple is likely to diversify its chipset lineup with a dedicated phone, tablet, laptop, and desktop. The iPhone chips will be diversified with a 4 nm process.

