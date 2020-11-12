Thursday, November 12, 2020Back to
Apple's new MacBook Air with M1 chipset outperforms the 16-inch MacBook Pro as per the latest Geekbench scores

The MacBook Air, powered by the new M1 chipset, scored 1,687 on single-core and 7,433 on multi-core.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2020 17:19:43 IST

On 10 November, Apple launched its first-ever laptops and PC powered by its new silicon M1 chipset. Apple announced the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and new Mac Mini. In India, the MacBook Air is priced starting Rs 92,900, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,10,610, whereas the Mac Mini is priced starting at Rs 64,900. While on papers, the new laptops and PC look great, we have all been waiting for some first-hand review of the new chipset.

 

Apple MacBook Air

On Wednesday, the first benchmark of the new M1 chip was shared on Geekbench, and as per the results, the MacBook Air running on the new M1 chip outperforms the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air scored 1,687 on single-core and 7,433 on multi-core. According to the benchmark, the M1 has a 3.2 GHz base frequency.

The MacBook Air‌, powered by the M1 chip, features 8 GB RAM.

Further, as per the score, the M1 chip in the ‌MacBook Air‌ outperforms all iOS devices. The results show that the iPhone 12 Pro earned a single-core score of 1,584 and a multi-core score of 3,898. On the other hand, the highest-ranked iOS device on Geekbench's charts – the A14 iPad Air – also earned a single-core score of 1,585 and a multi-core score of 4,647.

For that matter, in comparison, the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro's performance also seemed dull in front of the MacBook Air. The Pro model earned a single-core score of 1,096 and a multi-core score of 6,870. However, when it comes to GPU performance, the MacBook Pro still does better.

A Geekbench performance of the 13-inch MacBook Pro has also been released. The model features 16 GB RAM that has a single-core score of 1,714 and a multi-core score of 6,802. Like the ‌MacBook Air‌, it has a 3.2 GHz base frequency.

Notably, though, there are bound to be some performance difference between the MacBook Pro and Macbook Air regardless of the M1 chipset on both, considering the MacBook Air has the fanless design and the Pro model uses a new Apple-designed cooling system.

