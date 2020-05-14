Thursday, May 14, 2020Back to
Apple's new iPhone SE will go on sale in India on 20 May, Flipkart reveals sale offers: All you need to know

The new iPhone SE is powered by an A13 Bionic processor which is the same as the iPhone 11 series.


tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2020 13:35:19 IST

Apple launched its affordable, new iPhone SE in India last month at a price of Rs 42,500. The highlights of the iPhone include its affordable price (of course), its A13 Bionic chipset, and 64 GB internal storage.

After a long wait, this iPhone will finally be available for purchase in India from 20 May via Flipkart.

iPhone SE pricing and availability

iPhone SE was priced at Rs 42,500 for 64 GB model and Rs 48,700 for 128 GB model and Rs 58,300 for 256 GB model at the time of launch. It will be available for purchase on 20 May at 12.00 pm on Flipkart.

The iPhone SE is available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED. Image: Apple

iPhone SE sale offers

As for the sale offers, as per a teaser on the Flipkart app, you can get a discount of RS 3,600 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. However, there is still no confirmation if the same offer applies to the higher storage two variants or not.

Flipkart app screenshot.

Flipkart app screenshot.

To recall, the government has given a nod to deliver smartphones (non-essential items) to green and orange zones of the country. Although that might change from 18 May, after the lockdown 3 lifts.

It will be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED colour variants.

iPhone SE specifications

The new iPhone SE sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display that is surrounded by thick bezels on the top and bottom. It features a glass back panel and is powered by an A13 Bionic processor which is the same as the iPhone 11 series. It also offers up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the back, you will get a 12 MP camera that supports 4K video recording, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-tone and dual-LED flash. For selfies, it comes with a 7 MP front camera. In terms of battery, the company claims that iPhone SE can deliver up to 13 hours of video in just a single charge and comes with fast charging support.

