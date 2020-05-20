tech2 News Staff

Apple unveiled the affordable iPhone SE in India last month. Today, for the first time, the new iPhone SE will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

The new iPhone SE is powered by Bionic A13 chipset which is the same as the one in iPhone 11 models. iPhone SE comes in three storage variants and its pricing starts at Rs 42,500.

iPhone SE pricing and availability

The iPhone SE is priced at Rs 42,500 for 64 GB model and Rs 48,700 for the 128 GB model. The 256 GB model will cost you Rs 58,300. It will be available for purchase today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart.

iPhone SE sale offers

As for sale offers, you can get a discount of Rs 3,600 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on the purchase of any three storage models.

It will be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED colour variants.

iPhone SE specifications

The new iPhone SE sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display that is surrounded by thick bezels on the top and bottom. It features a glass back panel and is powered by an A13 Bionic processor which is the same as the iPhone 11 series. It also offers up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the back, you will get a 12 MP camera that supports 4K video recording, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-tone, and dual-LED flash. For selfies, it comes with a 7 MP front camera. In terms of battery, the company claims that iPhone SE can deliver up to 13 hours of video in just a single charge and comes with fast charging support.