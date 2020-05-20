Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's new iPhone SE to go on first sale today at 12 pm in India: Pricing, sale offers, more

The new iPhone SE is powered by an A13 Bionic processor which is the same as the iPhone 11 series.


tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2020 09:30:36 IST

Apple unveiled the affordable iPhone SE in India last month. Today, for the first time, the new iPhone SE will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

The new iPhone SE is powered by Bionic A13 chipset which is the same as the one in iPhone 11 models. iPhone SE comes in three storage variants and its pricing starts at Rs 42,500.

iPhone SE pricing and availability

The iPhone SE is priced at Rs 42,500 for 64 GB model and Rs 48,700 for the 128 GB model. The 256 GB model will cost you Rs 58,300. It will be available for purchase today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart.

(Also read: New Apple iPhone SE finally unveiled: iPhone 11 internals in an iPhone 8 body, just what the doctor ordered

Apples new iPhone SE to go on first sale today at 12 pm in India: Pricing, sale offers, more

The iPhone SE is available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED. Image: Apple

iPhone SE sale offers

As for sale offers, you can get a discount of Rs 3,600 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on the purchase of any three storage models.

It will be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED colour variants.

iPhone SE specifications

The new iPhone SE sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display that is surrounded by thick bezels on the top and bottom. It features a glass back panel and is powered by an A13 Bionic processor which is the same as the iPhone 11 series. It also offers up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the back, you will get a 12 MP camera that supports 4K video recording, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-tone, and dual-LED flash. For selfies, it comes with a 7 MP front camera. In terms of battery, the company claims that iPhone SE can deliver up to 13 hours of video in just a single charge and comes with fast charging support.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone SE

Apple's new iPhone SE will go on sale in India on 20 May, Flipkart reveals sale offers: All you need to know

May 14, 2020
Apple's new iPhone SE will go on sale in India on 20 May, Flipkart reveals sale offers: All you need to know

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020