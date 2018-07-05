Apple has roped in a new partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), to expand its enterprise-related operations, the media reported.

The Cupertino, California-headquartered company is known for keeping secrets within its own company and also with those that it works closely with.

The partnership between the iPhone maker and HPE came to light after the The Register spotted a LinkedIn job notice indicating Apple was looking for an "Enterprise Strategic Partner Manager" for HPE, Dimension Data, and the General Electric Company (GE).

The job title's inclusion of HPE points to HPE joining the existing list of firms Apple works with for corporate services, AppleInsider reported on 4 July.

The description for the role, based in London, advises the candidate will work with global partners, as well as regional sales, channel marketing, and system engineering teams both inside and outside Apple.

The tasks listed for the successful candidate include creating and executing sales plans, covering industries, and "other end-customer focus areas".

The job also includes work in new business development, partner management and Apple's enterprise sales programmes, according to the report.