Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 05 July, 2018 15:27 IST

Apple's might be partnering with HPE to expand its enterprise-related operations

Apple was looking for an "Enterprise Strategic Partner Manager" for HPE, Dimension Data, and GE.

Apple has roped in a new partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), to expand its enterprise-related operations, the media reported.

Apple logo. Image: Facebook

Apple logo. Image: Facebook

The Cupertino, California-headquartered company is known for keeping secrets within its own company and also with those that it works closely with.

The partnership between the iPhone maker and HPE came to light after the The Register spotted a LinkedIn job notice indicating Apple was looking for an "Enterprise Strategic Partner Manager" for HPE, Dimension Data, and the General Electric Company (GE).

The job title's inclusion of HPE points to HPE joining the existing list of firms Apple works with for corporate services, AppleInsider reported on 4 July.

The description for the role, based in London, advises the candidate will work with global partners, as well as regional sales, channel marketing, and system engineering teams both inside and outside Apple.

The tasks listed for the successful candidate include creating and executing sales plans, covering industries, and "other end-customer focus areas".

The job also includes work in new business development, partner management and Apple's enterprise sales programmes, according to the report.

tags


latest videos

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

also see

Apple Subscription

Apple to consolidate TV, Music and News subscriptions into a single bundle

Jun 28, 2018

Apple Maps

Apple rebuilding its Maps platform using data collected by iPhones, cars

Jul 01, 2018

Apple

Apple is rebuilding its Maps app from scratch with data inputs from TomTom

Jun 30, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 3 Cellular review: A game-changer for some, impractical for most

Jul 05, 2018

Apple Vs Samsung

Apple and Samsung finally settle the seven year old iPhone design patent dispute

Jun 28, 2018

Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to keep speaking out against troubling social issues

Jun 26, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018