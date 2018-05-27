Apple's 2018 World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will start from 4 June and continue till 8 June. During the event Apple is expected to announce its future plans and showcase new software and technology to developers. Speculations related to the event have started coming and one of it suggests that the Apple might bring an ARM-based Macbook with support for touchscreen and LTE.

According to a report on 9to5Mac the Mac internally codenamed as 'Star' can be the first iOS notebook or the first Macbook with ARM processor. The report mentioned that the product that is codenamed 'Star' bears model number N84 is currently in prototype stage and has been manufactured since January 2018. A few prototype of the device has also been sent to the Apple's headquarter in Cupertino for being tested by the employees.

The prototypes of the expected Macbook are being manufactured by Pegatron, Apple's manufacturing partner in China which also produces other Apple products for the company.

According to the report the few of the know features of the device is touch screen, sim card slot, GPS, compass and water resistant capabilities. It also features EFI (Extensible Firmware Interface) which is used to connect computers interface to its operating system or to boot system used by Macs which according to the report hints that Apple is bringing a Mac which will be based on ARM. The ARM based Mac is expected to be launched as soon as 2020 and has been classified in a new device family that runs a 'derivative' of iOS.

A recent report suggests that Apple is planning to replace Intel chips on its Mac lineup and start making its own chips from 2020.