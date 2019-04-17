Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's macOS 10.15 update may let you wirelessly cast your Mac's display to an iPad

The macOS 10.15 will likely be launched at the WWDC 2019 in June.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 12:48:35 IST

Currently, if you want to wirelessly stream your Mac's display to an iPad, you need a third party app for that. Luna Display is one such app. However, if the new reports are to be believed, Apple is working on a similar feature of its own.

According to a report by 9To5Macwith macOS 10.15, Apple will allow Mac users to send any window of any app to an external display. Reportedly, the external display can be an actual external display connected to the Mac or even an iPad.

Apples macOS 10.15 update may let you wirelessly cast your Macs display to an iPad

2019 27-inch 5K Apple iMac. Image: Apple

The feature is apparently being tested internally under the codename 'Sidecar'. User will reportedly be able to access the feature via a simple menu, which will be opened by hovering over the green “maximize” button in a Mac app window for a split second.

This menu will have options for making the window fullscreen, tiling and moving to external displays, including the user’s iPads and external displays connected to the Mac.

Further, for users who have the models of iPads that support Apple Pencil, will be able to draw on their iPad while it is simultaneously being cast on an external display.

Finally, the report claims that with the macOS 10.15, the Apple computers will also get the ability to easily snap windows to one side of the screen.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Apple

Apple to launch a new 31.6-inch 6K standalone display for professionals soon: Kuo

Apr 10, 2019
Apple to launch a new 31.6-inch 6K standalone display for professionals soon: Kuo
Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

apple music

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

Apr 05, 2019
Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apple

Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apr 06, 2019
Apple is seeking $27 billion in damages from Qualcomm licensing trials

Apple

Apple is seeking $27 billion in damages from Qualcomm licensing trials

Apr 15, 2019
Apple said to be pumping in $500 million to rope in game developers for 'Arcade'

Apple

Apple said to be pumping in $500 million to rope in game developers for 'Arcade'

Apr 15, 2019
Qualcomm stocks are up by 23 percent following its surprise settlement with Apple

Qualcomm

Qualcomm stocks are up by 23 percent following its surprise settlement with Apple

Apr 17, 2019

science

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019