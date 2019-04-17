tech2 News Staff

Currently, if you want to wirelessly stream your Mac's display to an iPad, you need a third party app for that. Luna Display is one such app. However, if the new reports are to be believed, Apple is working on a similar feature of its own.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, with macOS 10.15, Apple will allow Mac users to send any window of any app to an external display. Reportedly, the external display can be an actual external display connected to the Mac or even an iPad.

The feature is apparently being tested internally under the codename 'Sidecar'. User will reportedly be able to access the feature via a simple menu, which will be opened by hovering over the green “maximize” button in a Mac app window for a split second.

This menu will have options for making the window fullscreen, tiling and moving to external displays, including the user’s iPads and external displays connected to the Mac.

Further, for users who have the models of iPads that support Apple Pencil, will be able to draw on their iPad while it is simultaneously being cast on an external display.

Finally, the report claims that with the macOS 10.15, the Apple computers will also get the ability to easily snap windows to one side of the screen.

