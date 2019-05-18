Saturday, May 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

The celebration at the Apple spaceship campus was to celebrate late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2019 19:07:43 IST

Apple employees are having a rainbow-y day at the Apple spaceship campus.

According to MacRumors, Cult of Mac, drone videographer Duncan Sinfield, and a bunch of posts on Twitter, Apple set up a gigantic new rainbow stage at the heart of its spaceship campus.....and, Lady Gaga was there!

Apples latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

Apple Campus and the rainbows. /image: Tim Cook/Twitter

This stage and all the colours, and what we are sure of must have been a fantastic performance by Lady Gaga, were all done in a celebration of Steve Jobs' "spirit", according to a tweet by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Thanks to people posting all of it on Twitter, we found there were rainbow stairs at this partaay!

The coffee cups were brown and boring either; colours are everywhere!

According to Cult of Mac, the rainbow stage is a 25,000 piece structure and has been designed by Apple's product head Jony Ive. Apparently, the stage breaks down into a set of building blocks, which Apple can use again and again. Very farsighted!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes


also see

Leander Kahney's Tim Cook biography charts Apple CEO's journey and successes following death of Steve Jobs

May 14, 2019
Leander Kahney's Tim Cook biography charts Apple CEO's journey and successes following death of Steve Jobs
Apple will reportedly announce the location of its first store in India this month

Apple

Apple will reportedly announce the location of its first store in India this month

May 08, 2019
Man accidentally swallows AirPods, still works after reaching his stomach: Report

Apple AirPods

Man accidentally swallows AirPods, still works after reaching his stomach: Report

May 04, 2019
iOS 13 to bring Screen Time improvements, Dark Mode, new Reminders app and more

Apple

iOS 13 to bring Screen Time improvements, Dark Mode, new Reminders app and more

May 07, 2019
EU set to launch a formal probe on Apple Music over Spotify's competition criticism

Spotify

EU set to launch a formal probe on Apple Music over Spotify's competition criticism

May 06, 2019
Apple iOS 12.3 brings a new-look for Apple TV app, Airplay 2 support and more

Apple

Apple iOS 12.3 brings a new-look for Apple TV app, Airplay 2 support and more

May 14, 2019

science

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

Climate Action

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

May 17, 2019
Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

Reddit AMA

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

May 17, 2019
Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

Black Hole

Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

May 17, 2019