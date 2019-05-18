tech2 News Staff

Apple employees are having a rainbow-y day at the Apple spaceship campus.

According to MacRumors, Cult of Mac, drone videographer Duncan Sinfield, and a bunch of posts on Twitter, Apple set up a gigantic new rainbow stage at the heart of its spaceship campus.....and, Lady Gaga was there!

This stage and all the colours, and what we are sure of must have been a fantastic performance by Lady Gaga, were all done in a celebration of Steve Jobs' "spirit", according to a tweet by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

We came together today, in the home you imagined for us, and celebrated your spirit. We love you, Steve. pic.twitter.com/5PccqcBi1c — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 18, 2019

Thanks to people posting all of it on Twitter, we found there were rainbow stairs at this partaay!

The coffee cups were brown and boring either; colours are everywhere!

苹果飞船总部 Apple Park 今日正式开园，为庆祝开园园区内到处都是彩色经典logo的元素。🌈 同时今天在中心舞台将有员工特别活动，👱‍♀️Lady Gaga 将会出现，开幕式时间是美国时间 17日下午 6点，也就是北京时间 18日上午 10点。 图源粉丝好友和网络 ​ (via Weibo https://t.co/yI1HydrR96) pic.twitter.com/F3aDbaMMvB — 马丁 (@xxxxxxxxxl92) May 18, 2019

According to Cult of Mac, the rainbow stage is a 25,000 piece structure and has been designed by Apple's product head Jony Ive. Apparently, the stage breaks down into a set of building blocks, which Apple can use again and again. Very farsighted!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.