Apple's latest iOS 14.5 beta 2 update introduces 200 new emoji, swipe gesture for Apple Music and more

The new emojis include face exhaling, face in clouds, heart on fire, mending heart, face with spiral eyes, and a wide variety of people with beard and more.


FP TrendingFeb 18, 2021 10:33:18 IST

Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 14.5. As per the new beta update, a number of new features and improvements have been introduced which include Apple Music having new swipe gestures and over 200 new emojis for iPhones. According to a report in 9to5Mac, iOS 14.5 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app with the build number 18E5154f. As per the report, the Setting app's "Software Update" wording has been changed again and does not include the green checkmark anymore.

Apples latest iOS 14.5 beta 2 update introduces 200 new emoji, swipe gesture for Apple Music and more

iOS 14

Furthermore, the Music app includes new swipe gestures for adding songs to one's queue as well as new pop-over menus for other controls.

The iOS 14.5 update has also added 200 new emoji to iPhone. This includes an AirPods Max-inspired headphone design, the report adds. According to a report by Emojipedia, the new emojis include face exhaling, face in clouds, heart on fire, mending heart, face with spiral eyes, and a wide variety of people with beard and more.

New emojis. Image: Emojipedia

New emojis. Image: Emojipedia

According to a report by PhoneArena, following the update, the syringe emoji is no longer filled with blood.

Furthermore, iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 update will automatically close the microphone when the Smart Folio is closed on the eighth-generation iPad as well as the fourth-generation iPad Air, second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, and fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The report also adds that iPhone users will feel a triple tap when they remove a MagSafe accessory from the back of their iPhone. The update also mentions a battery pack which could be a clue to the fact that Apple might soon offer a MagSafe portable charger. The battery pack might improve charging efficiency and maximise battery life.

