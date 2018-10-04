Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 20:52 IST

Apple's iPhone XS, XS Max sales stronger than last year's iPhone X and 8 combined

iPhone XS, XS Max generated 7 percent more revenue as compared to the combined iPhone X, 8 sales.

The sales of Apple's recently launched iPhone XS and XS Max smartphones are apparently much stronger than the sale of iPhone X and the iPhone 8 from last year. The sales have been successful even before the iPhone XR has gone on sale. This is unlike the rumours that believed for the phones to do badly with sales considering their high price.

According to a report by 9to5mac, Flurry Analytics found out the same, when they used data from over a million mobile apps to estimating the iPhone XS sales, comparing them with last year’s launch of the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

Apple released the new line-up of iPhones in India on 28 September. iPhone XS with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage costs Rs 99,900; 4 GB and 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 1,14,900 and the 4 GB with 512 GB variant will come for Rs 1,34,900.

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RC18C6BBE2E0

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RC18C6BBE2E0

According to their findings, both the XS and the XS Max helped Apple generate 7 percent more revenue as compared to the combined sales of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus, same time, last year. The analytics firm expects that the trend will continue up until the winter holidays.

Also, a recent report said that, in the Indian context, the sales of both the devices will pick up in the country, as we are entering the festive season from 10 October.

