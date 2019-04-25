Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's iPhone XR is its best-selling iPhone in the US in Q1 2019: Survey

The iPhone XS, XS Max (Review) and iPhone XR accounted for 59 percent of the total US iPhone sales.

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 20:32:01 IST

It would appear that Apple's plan of releasing a cheap (relatively) iPhone has paid off in the US. A new report has said that the iPhone XR (review) is actually the best selling iPhone in the last quarter of 2018 and even in Q1 2019, the iPhone XR is holding the crown.

Apples iPhone XR is its best-selling iPhone in the US in Q1 2019: Survey

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) is not based on actual numbers of Apple iPhone sales as the Cupertino giant doesn't reveal sales figures any more. Instead, this statistic for the iPhone XR comes from a survey of 500 people.

The iPhone XS, XS Max (review) and iPhone XR accounted for 59 percent of the total US iPhone sales during Apple's second fiscal quarter. Out of this, 38 percent of the smartphones sold were the iPhone XR models.

Joseph Lowitz CIRP partner and co-founder said in a statement “It remains the bestselling individual model again this quarter, after launch early in the December 2018 quarter. In the US, the newest iPhone models sold about as well as the newest models a year ago, at about 60 percent of total sales. Based on these trends, we estimate an Average Selling Price of around $800, a decrease from the previous quarter."

Back in January Counterpoint revealed that iPhone sales have fallen by 20 percent overall, the report was based on numbers compared for November 2018 against those from the same period in 2017.

In fact, Counterpoint data reveals that the iPhone X experienced close to a "50 percent higher volume" in November 2017 than the iPhone XR did in 2018.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science


also see

apple

Apple 2019 iPhones' selfie camera will upgrade to 12 MP sensor: Report

Apr 19, 2019
Apple 2019 iPhones' selfie camera will upgrade to 12 MP sensor: Report
Apple to begin assembling the iPhone X in India starting this July: Report

Apple

Apple to begin assembling the iPhone X in India starting this July: Report

Apr 11, 2019
Three times when Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan acted like an Apple fanboy

Apple

Three times when Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan acted like an Apple fanboy

Apr 12, 2019
Apple might soon start mass production of iPhones this year in India

Apple

Apple might soon start mass production of iPhones this year in India

Apr 15, 2019
Huawei not holding talks with Apple about supplying 5G chipsets

Huawei

Huawei not holding talks with Apple about supplying 5G chipsets

Apr 16, 2019
Apple opens a 'Material Recovery' lab in Texas to expand its global recycling programs

Apple

Apple opens a 'Material Recovery' lab in Texas to expand its global recycling programs

Apr 19, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019