With iOS 12, Apple users will now be able to use a feature called Live Listen, which was a feature originally introduced in 2014, as a hearing aid feature certified via Apple’s Made for iPhone hearing aid program, with their AirPods.

The addition of the feature to the AirPods was first reported by TechCrunch. The report stated that once the feature is enabled, users will be able to use their phones "effectively as a directional mic". Well, not literally, but you'll be able to place the phone anywhere and have the audio from the iPhone's mics streamed to your AirPods.

Live Listen can turn AirPods into a product for those with hearing problems, and according to Apple, your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch becomes a remote microphone that sends sound to your Made for iPhone hearing aid. Live Listen can help you hear a conversation in a noisy room or hear someone speaking across the room.

This could also mean that the AirPods can act as a potential spy device. You could "accidentally" forget your phone in your boss's room, for example, and snoop in on your performance review.

The AirPods in the past have been trolled quite a bit. Many users still fear losing individual pods (Is that what they are?) which can be a pain given the Rs 12,900 price tag. The original AirPods debuted in December 2016. Apple is reportedly working on next-generation AirPods, which might come with noise cancellation and release in 2019.

We cannot say that the AirPods are a good replacement for a hearing aid, but live listen does open up some new use cases.

Which apps would appear in the App Store for the AirPods is also a question, and language translation could be one of them. Whether the Live Listen feature on AirPods works out as cool as it is being made to sound, only time will tell.