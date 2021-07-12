FP Trending

Apple may release the next lineup of MacBook Pros later this year without the infamous Touch Bar. As per reports, the Touch Bar is going to be replaced by functional keys. Other rumours about the upcoming lineup of Pros mention the inclusion of a USB-C/Thunderbolt port, a clear HDMI port, two USB-C ports and an SD card slot. The new MacBook Pros are expected to come with a new generation of Apple Silicon processors and a crisp, glazed new design.

As per 9To5Mac, the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), in a new report, has claimed the tech giant will “cancel” the Touch Bar from the upcoming lineup of MacBook Pro devices, even though it is the third-largest use of OLED displays for now. The DSCC also explained the Touch Bars continue to be the third-ranked application, with an 18 percent unit share and 1.2 percent revenue share in the first quarter of 2021.

"We expect Touch Bars to be exceeded by tablets when Apple starts the adoption of the 10.9-inch AMOLED iPad. Further, our sources suggest that Apple may cancel the Touch Bar in the future," the DSCC said.

The Touch Bar was first introduced to select MacBook Pro models in 2016. For the unversed, it is an OLED touchscreen placed just above the MacBook Pro keyboard. Along with quick access to system-level shortcuts, the dynamic controls of the Touch Bar offer shortcuts relevant to the most viewed content on the screen.

Rumours of the Touch Bar being replaced have surfaced earlier, too. Known analysts at Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have made similar predictions before. Earlier this year, Kuo had claimed the MacBook Pro will enter production during the third quarter of 2021.

While Gurman of Bloomberg had shared that the new MacBook Pros will launch "around the middle of the year".