FP Staff

Apple will be hosting its first major launch event of the year on September 7, where it will be unveiling the iPhone 14 series. Called the “Far Out” event, Apple will be unveiling a bunch of new devices this fall.

Apple has a very limited number of spots for in-person attendance at the event, which they will be hosting at the headquarters in Cupertino. Naturally, they will be live streaming the Far Out event.

While the main highlight of the event will of course be the iPhone 14 series, there are a bunch of other things that they will be launching. This includes a couple of Apple Watches, a pair of new TWS AirPods, and maybe, even a couple of new iPads.

The iPhone 14 series

The highlight of the show will be the new iPhone 14 series. All rumours and reports up until now have indicated that there will be at least 4 different iPhones from Apple this year, namely the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Of these two, the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the true flagships for the year, simply because they get all the latest and greatest hardware that Apple has to offer. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, the non-Pro models are getting most of their hardware from the previous year’s iPhone 13 Pros. Size-wise, non-max options will have a 6.1-inch display, whereas the Max versions will have a 6.7-inch display.

Apple will be sticking to the same A15 chip for its non-Pro lineup instead of upgrading to an A16, but it could still have some processing improvement. For RAM, the standard model could now come with 6GB. The non-Pro models will also have last year’s 12MP camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro series on the other hand will be getting the new A16 chipset, a newer 48MP camera, and much better displays.

One More Thing: There are rumours that there will be a mini version, an updated iPhone SE 4, if you will, that also might get launched. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, since rumours and reports of a 5th iPhone device, came in pretty late this year.

The new Apple Watches

If past reports are anything to go by, there should be at least three new variants of the Apple Watch this year. There will be an Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE.

Leaks say the standard edition will not get much in the way of a redesign and will appear to be similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 in many respects. This includes aluminium and stainless steel cases in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The upcoming Pro variant, on the other hand, will be much larger, at 47mm, and more rugged. It is being targeted toward customers with sportier and more active lifestyles. The Apple Watch SE is also getting a refresh this year

One More Thing: There are also rumours of a budget Apple Watch also being launched at the event, that would retail for less than $199, making it one of the cheapest Apple Watches ever to have been made.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple will also be introducing a new generation of the AirPods Pro. The AirPods (non-Pro) is in its third generation, so it only makes sense that Apple will update the AirPods Pro in this product cycle since they are the perfect accessory to go with the iPhone 14 Pro series.

As per rumours, the new AirPods Pro 2 will have a stemless design. There have also been claims that there will be some form of fitness tracking functionality as well, although that should be taken with a pinch of salt.

One More Thing: Apple might also be updating the AirPods Max. However, the changes might not be significant. Rumours suggest that there will be some changes, but most of them will be cosmetic.

What about the iPads?

The chances of Apple launching an iPad at the first launch event of 2022 is highly unlikely. However, historically, it has launched an iPad at September events. One of the big points of evidence for this is Apple itself, as it has decided to skip iPadOS 16 entirely, and confirmed that iPadOS 16.1 will be the first public release, heavily pointing towards an October introduction for new products. So it makes sense that the iPads will be launched along with the new Mac models and the new M2 MacBook Pros, which is slated for an October release this year.