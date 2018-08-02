Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
Reuters 02 August, 2018 08:01 IST

Apple's better than expected quarterly results push it near a trillion dollar valuation

Apple’s stock rose 5.89 percent to a record-high close of $201.50 on Wednesday

Apple Inc updated its latest share count on Wednesday, putting the magic stock price at $207.04 that would make the iPhone maker the first publicly listed U.S. company valued at $1 trillion.

Representational Image

Apple said in a quarterly filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, that its share count was 4,829,926,000 on July 20, less than the 4,842,917,000 it reported on Tuesday for the end of the June quarter.

That would put Apple's stock market value at $973 billion, based on its newly disclosed number of shares.

That would put Apple’s stock market value at $973 billion, based on its newly disclosed number of shares.

With a mountain of overseas cash freed up by last year’s sweeping U.S. corporate tax cuts, Apple bought back a record $43 billion of its own shares in the first six months of 2018, and its report to the SEC suggested it has continued that program in recent weeks.

A lower share count means Apple’s stock must reach a higher price to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization.

