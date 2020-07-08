Wednesday, July 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's AirPods 3 will adopt AirPods Pro's SiP technology, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple AirPods 3 is expected to launch in the first half of 2021, as per Ming-Chi Kuo.


FP TrendingJul 08, 2020 15:07:22 IST

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now revealed that the next-generation AirPods will adopt a more advanced SiP or system-in-package chip technology instead of the current SMT or surface mount technology.

The SiP tech allows for more components to be packed inside a smaller space, which is similar to the AirPods Pro.

The AirPods pro uses SiP and the custom H1 chip handles noise-cancellation, Siri commands, connectivity, etc.

According to a report by Apple Insider that cited Kuo, Apple will introduce the chip packaging technology in its entry-level AirPods product in 2021.

Apples AirPods 3 will adopt AirPods Pros SiP technology, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

The report stated that Kuo, in a note on Monday, reiterated Apple's intent to transition the AirPods 3 to a design similar to AirPods Pro.

Kuo noted that with AirPods 3 expected in the first half of 2021, current-generation AirPods pro part suppliers should see component shipments grow an estimated 50 to 100 percent each year.

As per Kuo, Amkor, JCET and potential newcomer Huanxu Electronics stand to benefit with the transition to SiP technology.

A report in Mac Rumors cites Kuo in stating that overall AirPods shipments are projected to slow in 2021, with growth expected at 28 percent every year, compared to an expected 65.1 per cent growth in 2020. According to Kuo, the sale growth in 2020 will be because of Apple's decision to sell the iPhone 12 without wired EarPods included in the set.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Japan Display

Apple supplier Japan Display posts first quarterly profit of $87.26 million in over three years

Jun 30, 2020
Apple supplier Japan Display posts first quarterly profit of $87.26 million in over three years
US Immigration ban: Apple, Google, Twitter, Tesla and other tech companies react to the H1-B visa suspension

US Immigration ban

US Immigration ban: Apple, Google, Twitter, Tesla and other tech companies react to the H1-B visa suspension

Jun 24, 2020
The future of PCs is in Apple’s ARMs: Breaking down the Apple-Intel breakup

Apple

The future of PCs is in Apple’s ARMs: Breaking down the Apple-Intel breakup

Jul 03, 2020
Tom Hanks weighs in on coronavirus, Greyhound, and working on World War II films

BuzzPatrol

Tom Hanks weighs in on coronavirus, Greyhound, and working on World War II films

Jul 07, 2020
Apple iOS 14 beta 2 reveals that iPhone users may soon be able to scan QR codes to use Apple Pay

iOS 14

Apple iOS 14 beta 2 reveals that iPhone users may soon be able to scan QR codes to use Apple Pay

Jul 08, 2020
TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and 51 other iOS apps are reportedly accessing clipboard data without user permission

Apple

TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and 51 other iOS apps are reportedly accessing clipboard data without user permission

Jun 30, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020