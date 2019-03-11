tech2 News Staff

Apple is long rumoured to be working on a cheaper variant of its current iPad (6th generation). If latest reports are to be believed, the next-gen iPad is likely to retain the Touch ID and the conventional headphone jack.

As reported by Mac Otakara, the 7th-generation iPad will remain same as its predecessor in terms of the design language, except that it will continue to feature the 3.5 mm headphone jack and the Touch ID for biometric authentication. This is in line with the recently reported iOS 12.2 beta release which hinted at the new iPad and iPad Mini models skipping Face ID.

Given the possibility of the Touch ID and headphone jack, the purported 7th-gen iPad is unlikely to sport thinner bezels and continue with 9.7-inch display size. The 7th-gen iPad is likely to be announced alongside the iPad mini 5.

The 9.7-inch iPad (6th generation) is currently the cheapest iPad supporting the Apple Pencil.

Besides that, previous reports also suggest that the entry-level 2019 iPad model may debut alongside the iPad Mini 5 at an event this month.

With input from ANI.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.