Apple's affordable 2019 iPad may retain Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

The 2019 iPad and iPad Mini 5 are believed to be launched at an event this month.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 16:25:26 IST

Apple is long rumoured to be working on a cheaper variant of its current iPad (6th generation). If latest reports are to be believed, the next-gen iPad is likely to retain the Touch ID and the conventional headphone jack.

As reported by Mac Otakara, the 7th-generation iPad will remain same as its predecessor in terms of the design language, except that it will continue to feature the 3.5 mm headphone jack and the Touch ID for biometric authentication. This is in line with the recently reported iOS 12.2 beta release which hinted at the new iPad and iPad Mini models skipping Face ID.

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

Given the possibility of the Touch ID and headphone jack, the purported 7th-gen iPad is unlikely to sport thinner bezels and continue with 9.7-inch display size. The 7th-gen iPad is likely to be announced alongside the iPad mini 5.

The 9.7-inch iPad (6th generation) is currently the cheapest iPad supporting the Apple Pencil.

Besides that, previous reports also suggest that the entry-level 2019 iPad model may debut alongside the iPad Mini 5 at an event this month.

With input from ANI.

