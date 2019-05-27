Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's 2020 iPhones may feature full-screen in-display Touch ID systems: Report

As per Barclays, 3D Touch will be eliminated in all 2019 iPhones in favour of Haptic Touch.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 16:06:00 IST

Apple's 2019 iPhone leaks are pouring in thick and fast as we edge closer to the September 2019 mark when we're expected to see the company latest and greatest new iPhones.

However, we seem to already have chatter on Apple's 2020 iPhone models suggesting the Cupertino giant might choose to incorporate a full-screen Touch ID system on its phones next year.

According to a newly leaked report by financial titan Barclays, MacRumors has revealed that Apple will be bringing back the Touch ID for its 2020 iPhone flagships. Within the report, analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates note that the new Touch ID sensor will effectively fill the entire screen, meaning that you will be able to unlock your phone by placing your fingerprint anywhere on the display.

Apples 2020 iPhones may feature full-screen in-display Touch ID systems: Report

Apple's 2020 iPhones are a while away though.

While competitors such as Samsung and OnePlus have implemented in-display fingerprint readers over the past year, much of these products rely on small areas for detection.

Since December, Apple has filed for approximately five in-display Touch ID patents, with additional information revealing that the new system will most likely 3D model you fingers instead of simply scanning it.

On top of the new Touch ID system, the report notes that next year’s iPhones will also come with 5G as well as a 3D sensing rear camera system, originally expected in this year’s flagships.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

iPhone

Chinese man found guilty of trafficking 1,500 counterfeit iPhones worth $895,000

May 23, 2019
Chinese man found guilty of trafficking 1,500 counterfeit iPhones worth $895,000
Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

Apple

Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

May 24, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera

May 14, 2019
2019 iPhone's controversial triple-camera lens design revealed in three new case leaks

Apple

2019 iPhone's controversial triple-camera lens design revealed in three new case leaks

May 13, 2019
Qualcomm has unlawfully charged excessive royalties on its chipsets: US FTC

Qualcomm

Qualcomm has unlawfully charged excessive royalties on its chipsets: US FTC

May 23, 2019
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple

Huawei

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple

May 27, 2019

science

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

Science Exhibition

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

May 27, 2019
NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

NASA

NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

May 27, 2019
Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

Rockets

Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

May 27, 2019
Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Astronomy

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

May 27, 2019