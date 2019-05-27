tech2 News Staff

Apple's 2019 iPhone leaks are pouring in thick and fast as we edge closer to the September 2019 mark when we're expected to see the company latest and greatest new iPhones.

However, we seem to already have chatter on Apple's 2020 iPhone models suggesting the Cupertino giant might choose to incorporate a full-screen Touch ID system on its phones next year.

According to a newly leaked report by financial titan Barclays, MacRumors has revealed that Apple will be bringing back the Touch ID for its 2020 iPhone flagships. Within the report, analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates note that the new Touch ID sensor will effectively fill the entire screen, meaning that you will be able to unlock your phone by placing your fingerprint anywhere on the display.

While competitors such as Samsung and OnePlus have implemented in-display fingerprint readers over the past year, much of these products rely on small areas for detection.

Since December, Apple has filed for approximately five in-display Touch ID patents, with additional information revealing that the new system will most likely 3D model you fingers instead of simply scanning it.

On top of the new Touch ID system, the report notes that next year’s iPhones will also come with 5G as well as a 3D sensing rear camera system, originally expected in this year’s flagships.

