tech2 News Staff

The current Apple flagships iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (review) sport a 60 Hz refresh rate display. However, the 2020 iPhones may reportedly come with twice the refresh rate at 120 Hz.

According to a tweet by leakster Ice Universe, Apple is "considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020". It also states that Apple "is discussing with Samsung and LG," which are known to be the two biggest suppliers of smartphone AMOLED displays in the world.

Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG. pic.twitter.com/4aoU303umu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 21, 2019

By "switchable 60Hz/120Hz", it is presumed that the iPhones will switch to a 60 Hz refresh rate whenever static images are displayed in order to conserve battery.

The OnePlus 7 Pro (review) comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate display. As of now, gaming phones Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 are the only ones that come with a 120 Hz display.

While if true, the 2020 iPhones may be the first smartphone from Apple to feature 120 Hz display, but it's not exactly the first time Apple would be using a high refresh rate display on its products. All of its 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads released since 2017 have boasted ultra-fast refresh rates, albeit without the benefits of OLED technology. The tablets used LED Retina ProMotion displays.

For the uninitiated, a display's refresh rate is the number of times a display's image is repainted or refreshed per second. So, a refresh rate of 60 means the image is refreshed 60 times in a second. A higher refresh rate results in a smoother picture.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.