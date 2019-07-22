Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's 2020 iPhones' display may have a 120 Hz refresh rate: Report

A display's refresh rate is the number of times a display's image is repainted or refreshed per second.

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 10:25:04 IST

The current Apple flagships iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (review) sport a 60 Hz refresh rate display. However, the 2020 iPhones may reportedly come with twice the refresh rate at 120 Hz.

Apples 2020 iPhones display may have a 120 Hz refresh rate: Report

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

According to a tweet by leakster Ice Universe, Apple is "considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020". It also states that Apple "is discussing with Samsung and LG," which are known to be the two biggest suppliers of smartphone AMOLED displays in the world.

By "switchable 60Hz/120Hz", it is presumed that the iPhones will switch to a 60 Hz refresh rate whenever static images are displayed in order to conserve battery.

The OnePlus 7 Pro (review) comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate display. As of now, gaming phones Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 are the only ones that come with a 120 Hz display.

While if true, the 2020 iPhones may be the first smartphone from Apple to feature 120 Hz display, but it's not exactly the first time Apple would be using a high refresh rate display on its products. All of its 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads released since 2017 have boasted ultra-fast refresh rates, albeit without the benefits of OLED technology. The tablets used LED Retina ProMotion displays.

For the uninitiated, a display's refresh rate is the number of times a display's image is repainted or refreshed per second. So, a refresh rate of 60 means the image is refreshed 60 times in a second. A higher refresh rate results in a smoother picture.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

iPhone X

iPhone X, iPhone XS prices may drop as made in India units to hit stores soon: Report

Jul 12, 2019
iPhone X, iPhone XS prices may drop as made in India units to hit stores soon: Report
Apple discontinues shipments of iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus in India: Report

Apple

Apple discontinues shipments of iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus in India: Report

Jul 15, 2019
Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Best deals on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, more

iPhone

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Best deals on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, more

Jul 15, 2019
Apple could be launching four new iPhones in 2020, three of them will have 5G: Report

Apple

Apple could be launching four new iPhones in 2020, three of them will have 5G: Report

Jul 11, 2019
iPhone 6s that belonged to an 11-year-old explodes, Apple investigating issue

Apple iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s that belonged to an 11-year-old explodes, Apple investigating issue

Jul 15, 2019
iPhone loyalty at its lowest in over four years says new report, 1 in 4 iPhone X users going for Android

iPhone

iPhone loyalty at its lowest in over four years says new report, 1 in 4 iPhone X users going for Android

Jul 22, 2019

science

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019
8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Movie Review

8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Jul 20, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 20, 2019