Apple's 2019 iPhone may sport 3D cameras manufactured by Sony: Report

Apple will apparently be using Sony’s long-range 3D Camera based on new Time of Flight (ToF) technology.

tech2 News Staff Jan 05, 2019 10:46 AM IST

Apple is reportedly collaborating with Sony to deploy 3D cameras in its next-generation iPhone, also rumoured to be called the iPhone XI.

First reported by Bloomberg, Apple will apparently be using Sony’s long-range 3D Camera based on Time of Flight (ToF) technologyThis technology, which uses invisible laser pulses to measures the time before they bounce back to build detailed 3D models of objects, has the potential to transform photography, security, and gaming in the 2019 iPhones.

Apple and Qualcomm are involved in several legal disputes. Image: Reuters

Further, these long-range 3D camera sensors by Sony will apparently also help in mapping rooms and objects for AR and VR experiences. Currently, Apple uses a TrueDepth sensor, which is a short-range 3D technology. However, Sony’s technology could really change the game for the 2019 iPhone users.

The publication spoke with Satoshi Yoshihara, head of Sony’s sensor division, who confirmed the commercial availability of the technology. Reportedly, Sony will have front and rear-facing 3D cameras ready in 2019 with the company “kicking off mass production in late summer to meet demand”.

