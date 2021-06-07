Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

After cancelling the WWDC 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Apple will be hosting the developer conference this year. The event kicks off today, 7 June, and will go on till 11 June. For viewers in India, the conference will begin at 10.30 pm IST on 7 June. Check out what time will the event be live in your region, here. The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), as usual, will be held at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The keynote will begin at 10.30 pm IST, followed by 'State of the Union' event at 2.30 am IST on 8 June. The event will be live streamed and there are several ways to tune into it.

Join us today for #WWDC21 at 10 a.m. PDT. — Apple (@Apple) June 3, 2021

On the day 1 of the event, will expect a bunch of things to be unveiled. As is tradition, on the first day, Apple will announce the new iterations of its operation systems – iOS 15, macOS 12, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and HomePodOS 15.

There are also reports that Apple will take the wraps off the new MacBook Pro at the event tonight. Some also suggest that a new Mac Mini M1X may be revealed today.

Here's everything we expect from the event tonight.