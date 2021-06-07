Monday, June 07, 2021Back to
Apple WWDC 2021 LIVE updates: iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, new MacBook Pro, more expected

Jun 07, 2021 22:22:57 IST

The WWDC 2021 keynote will begin at 10.30 pm IST, followed by 'State of the Union' at 2.30 am IST on 8 June.

  • 22:28 (IST)

    Ladies and gentlemen, it's showtime! 

  • 22:17 (IST)

    WWDC 2021 will kick off in just a few minutes now

  • 21:51 (IST)

    Apple's teasers, posters and the Twitter hashtag Easter egg all suggest big updates to iMessage this year

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Oh, we are ready! 

  • 21:18 (IST)

    iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and more

    As is tradition, on the first day of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveils the latest iteration of its operating system. 

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Hey there! You are a bit early, but we expect the conference to kick off by 10.30 pm IST. 

    In the meanwhile, stay tuned with us as we look back at all the leaks, speculations, and everything that could be announced at the WWDC 2021 event tonight.

After cancelling the WWDC 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Apple will be hosting the developer conference this year. The event kicks off today, 7 June, and will go on till 11 June. For viewers in India, the conference will begin at 10.30 pm IST on 7 June. Check out what time will the event be live in your region, here. The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), as usual, will be held at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The keynote will begin at 10.30 pm IST, followed by 'State of the Union' event at 2.30 am IST on 8 June. The event will be live streamed and there are several ways to tune into it.

On the day 1 of the event, will expect a bunch of things to be unveiled. As is tradition, on the first day, Apple will announce the new iterations of its operation systems – iOS 15, macOS 12, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and HomePodOS 15.

There are also reports that Apple will take the wraps off the new MacBook Pro at the event tonight. Some also suggest that a new Mac Mini M1X may be revealed today.

Here's everything we expect from the event tonight.



