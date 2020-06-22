Monday, June 22, 2020Back to
Apple WWDC 2020 Event LIVE Updates: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Apple TV 4K, AirTags expected

tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2020 21:33:08 IST

Along with the latest iteration of its software, Apple is also expected to talk about the next-generation Apple TV, AirTags, and new ARM chip-based MacBooks.

After the annual developer conference was delayed due to the still-raging Coronavirus pandemic, Apple is finally hosting its first event of the year, virtually. The World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 kicks off today (22 June) and will go on till 26 June.

Apple WWDC 2020 Event LIVE Updates: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Apple TV 4K, AirTags expected

Apple WWDC 2020. Image: Apple Developer website.

The event tonight is scheduled to begin at 10.30 pm IST. Apple CEO Tim Cook is ready for the event tonight, are you?

You can visit the Apple YouTube page to catch the live special event keynote. You can also watch the event on Apple's websiteApple Events app on Apple TV, and on Apple's developer website.

The Youtube webcast is embedded below:

WWDC 2020: What to expect?

Along with the latest iteration of its software for iPhone, iPad and MacBooks, Apple is also expected to talk about the next-generation Apple TV, and new product called AirTags. At the event tonight, Apple is also expected to announce it's transition from Intel-power MacBooks to new ARM chip-based laptops.

Here's what we know so far:

Apple iOS 14

As per reports so far, iOS 14 is expected to come with improved multi-tasking. There are also rumours that in the latest version of the operating system, Apple may allow iPhone users to first try an application before they download it.

Further, Apple CarKey API to unlock connected cars via an iPhone, improvements to iMessage, are also expected.

A report in January also revealed that iOS 14 will support the same iPhones that the iOS 13 supported, which includes the iPhone SE.

Meanwhile, hours ahead of the event, iOS 14's promo video apparently got leaked.

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 is also expected to release alongside. The new iPadOS will reportedly not be rolled out for iPad mini 4 and the iPad Air 2. This means 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2020 iPad will receive the support.

Apple TV 4K

As per a report by The Verge, Apple is likely to launch a revamped version of current Apple TV 4K model that was launched back in 2017. The report suggests that it might offer 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage and a new processor.

Apple AirTags

The Verge has also reported that Apple's rumoured tile-like AirTags are also on the table. These AirTags are expected to be circular discs that come with U1 chips that will help track your devices. As reported by MacRumours, AirTags are small tracking tiles with Bluetooth connectivity that can be used to find lost items. As per the report, "You will be able to use your ‌iPhone, iPad and Mac to track the location of AirTags much like you do to find missing Apple devices.



