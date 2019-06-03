tech2 News Staff

Apple's WWDC 2019 Developer Conference is about to kick off today in San Jose, California from 10.00 am PT (10.30 pm IST) onwards and as usual, the Cupertino giant's focus will be on its Software services as its hardware slowly becomes stagnant. If you aren't the lucky ones to experience the keynote in person, here's how you can stream the event from the comfort of the home.

How to watch WWDC

Usually, Apple streams the event on all its devices such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple TV. If you are on any one of these devices, then you would just have to open the Safari browser and open Apple's website where you will see the stream link on the homepage. Chrome and FireFox also support the stream but only if they have support for MSE (Media Source Extensions), H.264 video, and AAC audio. Apple also recommends Mac users to update to macOS Sierra 10.12 or later for streaming the event.

For lesser mortals who don't own iOS devices, the event can be streamed on Windows 10 as well. For that, you would have to open Microsoft Edge browser and open Apple's website to see the stream link. Although Apple does not usually do this, it could be possible that the company live stream the event from its official YouTube page. There will also be a live stream of the event on Apple's official Twitter handle.

What to expect from WWDC

While WWDC still remains a developer focussed event, the opening keynote has always been more about Apple's annual public software refreshes, one that touches upon all of Apple’s latest developments. Now, the spotlight will continue to be iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 but there a few other major announcements expected which, at least as far as leaks go, appear interesting.

