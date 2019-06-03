Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is about to begin and it's time for the release of its new versions of its operating systems across different platforms. There are plenty of reasons to be excited — especially since the Cupertino giant's focus on hardware has been slowly diminishing, making software and its services more vital.
Apple WWDC 2019 invite.
The major updates and announcements will be centered around iOS 13 and macOS 10.15. Apart from the regular revamp and updates to the existing Apple iOS apps, the mobile OS is reportedly getting a system-wide dark mode. On the macOS side of things, Project Marzipan is building up where iOS apps will be able to run comfortably on macOS. Although this feature is being extended to Apple's own apps, the company is supposedly going to open it up for third-party developers soon.
Apple is also expected to launch an updated version of watchOS and also announce a few hardware products including a new Mac Pro desktop and a new 31-6 inch 6K display.
