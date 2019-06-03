Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
Apple WWDC 2019 LIVE Updates: iOS 13, macOS 15.10, Project Marzipan and more

tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2019 21:37:41 IST

WWDC is Apple's annual developer conference where it announces the latest versions of iOS and macOS.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is about to begin and it's time for the release of its new versions of its operating systems across different platforms. There are plenty of reasons to be excited — especially since the Cupertino giant's focus on hardware has been slowly diminishing, making software and its services more vital.

Apple WWDC 2019 invite.

The major updates and announcements will be centered around iOS 13 and macOS 10.15. Apart from the regular revamp and updates to the existing Apple iOS apps, the mobile OS is reportedly getting a system-wide dark mode. On the macOS side of things, Project Marzipan is building up where iOS apps will be able to run comfortably on macOS. Although this feature is being extended to Apple's own apps, the company is supposedly going to open it up for third-party developers soon.

Apple is also expected to launch an updated version of watchOS and also announce a few hardware products including a new Mac Pro desktop and a new 31-6 inch 6K display.

    • 21:44 (IST)

      iOS 13, macOS 10.15 and more

      Apart from the major announcements coming to iOS and macOS, there are many more updates expected from the event. Here's everything that is expected to be announced at Apple's developer conference. 

    • 21:40 (IST)

      WWDC 2019 keynote

      The Apple WWDC 2019 keynote will be starting at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the latest announcements from the event.

      • read more



