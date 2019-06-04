Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
Apple WWDC 2019 LIVE Updates: Apple just killed off iTunes; calls new macOS Catalina

tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2019 00:17:12 IST

WWDC is Apple's annual developer conference where it announces the latest versions of iOS and macOS.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is about to begin and it's time for the release of its new versions of its operating systems across different platforms. There are plenty of reasons to be excited — especially since the Cupertino giant's focus on hardware has been slowly diminishing, making software and its services more vital.

Apple WWDC 2019 invite.

The major updates and announcements will be centered around iOS 13 and macOS 10.15. Apart from the regular revamp and updates to the existing Apple iOS apps, the mobile OS is reportedly getting a system-wide dark mode. On the macOS side of things, Project Marzipan is building up where iOS apps will be able to run comfortably on macOS. Although this feature is being extended to Apple's own apps, the company is supposedly going to open it up for third-party developers soon.

Apple is also expected to launch an updated version of watchOS and also announce a few hardware products including a new Mac Pro desktop and a new 31-6 inch 6K display.

  • 00:20 (IST)

    Apple SideCar

    macOS will now support an iPad to be used as a secondary display with the MacBook and also support an Apple Pencil on the iPad.

  • 00:18 (IST)

    RIP iTunes

    iTunes has been disbanded into individual components including Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV. 

  • 00:14 (IST)

    Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

    The Mac Pro will start from $5,999 and the Mac Pro Display XDR will start from $4,999. Both the devices will be available from this Fall.

  • 00:09 (IST)

    Mac 6K display

    All the features on the upcoming Mac 6K display.

  • 23:59 (IST)

    Mac Pro desktop

    Powered by the a 28-core Intel Core Xeon CPU and AMD Radeon Pro Vega graphics, the mammoth desktop requires about 1.4 kW of total power.

  • 23:51 (IST)

    New Mac Pro

    Tim Cook just unveiled a new Mac Pro desktop.

  • 23:44 (IST)

    Apple Pencil update

    The latency on the Apple Pencil has been brought down from 20 ms to only 9 ms.

  • 23:37 (IST)

    iPadOS announced

    Apple just announced iPadOS. Essentially, iOS on the iPad will be called iPadOS bringing a high-level of productivity to the tablet.

  • 23:29 (IST)

    New features coming to AirPods

    Siri will let you directly reply to your notifications using your AirPods. It will finally start using NFC so that songs can be directly shared with other iOS users. Users will also be able to start playing music on HomePods just by tapping their phones to the speaker.

  • 23:25 (IST)

    Photos app revamp on iOS 13

    There are many intuitive features coming to the Photos app , especially Years that lets you browse special events through the years.

  • 23:21 (IST)

    Beautification on iOS 13

    New beauty modes in Portrait Mode, filters in video and much more on iOS 13.

  • 23:20 (IST)

    Memoji Stickers are coming

    After allowing users to create personal memojis in iOS, Apple lets users peak with narcissism with the introduction of memoji stickers.

  • 23:17 (IST)

    Apple iMessage features

    Users will be able to choose whom they want to show their name and display pictures to unknown numbers.

  • 23:12 (IST)

    Sign in with Apple

    New authentication feature will allow Apple users to login into apps without giving away extra personal details.

  • 23:11 (IST)

    Updated Apple Maps

    Apple has updated Maps with more details and a higher resolution street view within the app that actually looks better than Google's version.

  • 23:06 (IST)

    Type swiping on iOS keyboard

    Apple's stock iOS keyboard will now support type swiping so that users can simply type by swiping their fingers on the keyboard.

  • 23:02 (IST)

    Dark mode on iOS

    The leaks were true and dark mode is officially coming on iOS 13.

  • 23:01 (IST)

    App updates on iOS 13

    Downloads will be 50 percent smaller and updates will be 60 percent smaller. App launch times will be twice as fast.

  • 22:59 (IST)

    iOS adoption

    Apple claims that only 10 percent of Android users are on Android 9 whereas 85 percent of iOS users are on iOS 12.

  • 22:52 (IST)

    Menstrual cycle tracking app

    watchOS will come with a menstrual cycle tracking app in a intuitive UI and it's also available in the Health app on iOS.

  • 22:49 (IST)

    App Store on the Apple Watch

    The App Store is coming to the Apple Watch that will allow users to browse the store to download apps without requiring an iPhone.

  • 22:47 (IST)

    Independent apps

    A new native UI framework is coming that will allow developers to develop independent apps for the Apple Watch.

  • 22:46 (IST)

    New Apple Watch apps

    Apple Books, Voice Memos, Calculator (including tip calculation and splitting) apps are coming to the Apple Watch. 

  • 22:44 (IST)

    Apple watchOS

    New watchfaces are coming to the Apple Watch.

  • 22:42 (IST)

    More controller support for games

    tvOS will now support Xbox One and PS4 controllers for games.

  • 22:41 (IST)

    Multi-user support on tvOS

    Just like Netflix, tvOS will now support multi-users so that it's easier to personalise their content.

  • 22:40 (IST)

    For All Mankind

    Tim Cook just unveiled a first look into its first original content for its Apply TV+ service.

  • 22:34 (IST)

    Tim Cook on stage

    Apple CEO Tim Cook is on stage to present the WWDC 2019 keynote.

  • 22:33 (IST)

    Apple's PC direction?

    In a declining PC market where Windows devices outnumber Macs, what's Apple's PC strategy? This should be Apple's most important task at WWDC this year.

  • 21:44 (IST)

    iOS 13, macOS 10.15 and more

    Apart from the major announcements coming to iOS and macOS, there are many more updates expected from the event. Here's everything that is expected to be announced at Apple's developer conference. 

  • 21:40 (IST)

    WWDC 2019 keynote

    The Apple WWDC 2019 keynote will be starting at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the latest announcements from the event.

    • read more



