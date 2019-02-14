Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Apple WWDC 2019 dates leaked; scheduled to take place at San Jose between 3-7 June

Apple is expected to announce iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 at this years WWDC.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 13:15:07 IST

Apple's annual developer conference aka WWDC is expected is take place sometime mid-year but the company is yet to officially announce dates. A US-based publication, however, has now done some digging of their own to conclude that the event will take place between 3-7 June, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Centre.

Going by previous year's dates, WWDC in 2018 took place between 4-8 June and 5-9 June in 2017. The venue over the years also hasn't changed, so it is unlikely that Apple will try and do something drastically different on that front.

Apple's logo is seen outside a flagship store. Image: Reuters

As per MacRumors' report, Apple logically cannot really think and tinker around with the dates much because of other important events scheduled to happen at the venue, the same month. The O'Reilly Velocity conference which has already been announced is expected to take place between 10-13 June, while the Sensors Expo will take place between 25-27 June at the McEnery Convention Centre.

To affirm that the dates weren't just calculated guesswork, MacRumors further looked into the City of San Jose’s Office of Cultural Affairs and stumbled upon an event phrased as "Team San Jose 2019 WWDC" at Discovery Meadow (right next to McEnery Convention Centre) on 6 June that is organised by Apple. This is typically reserved for Apple’s annual WWDC party, suggesting that the keynote will likely begin on 3 June itself.

The publication had successfully predicted the dates for WWDC last year and as it appears, they do look spot on this time around as well, provided there are no last-minute changes on Apple's behalf.

Given that WWDC is an event focussed on developers and software, Apple is expected to announce iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 at this year's event.

