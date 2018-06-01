Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference 2018 is just around the corner, and it is rumoured that no hardware will be launched on 4 June, thereby quashing rumours about an iPhone SE 2 launch.

A Bloomberg report says that instead of a hardware launch, Apple is going to be focussing on improving the software. Just like Google, Apple is planning to introduce a digital wellness feature that will be present on iOS 12 according to people aware of the matter.

The Digital Health initiative will be Apple's answer to the backlash it has received for not doing enough to cure smartphone addiction among its users, especially young adults and kids. Apple, reportedly, wants to move away from being addictive to being a simple gadget. It is expected to include tools that will help in monitoring the time spent by the user on their devices.

The iOS 12 is expected to have snooze notifications and improved tracking of stock markets. It may also see improvements in video calls and animojis. It will reportedly focus on offering quality service to its users, hence the Homescreen could be redesigned along with a new file management tools in iPads, according to the report.

Other software updates include ARKit 2.0 which will come as a part of the update, it might give a boost to Apple’s ambitions for augmented reality which Tim Cook has expressed quite often.

It was earlier reported that Apple could be releasing 'several iPhone models' including more variants of iPhone X.