Apple's WWDC (Worldwide developers conference) keynote happens to be one of the most hotly anticipated events in the tech world. Usually, it revolves around Apple discussing updates regarding its current software built for different devices such as iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. This year also does things do not seem to be very different.
At day 1 of WWDC we can expect Apple to launch the iOS 12 for the iPhone and iPad. If the rumours hold up to be true we might see the company open up the NFC chips on its iPhones as well. Apple is also expected to make announcements regarding the macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12. For instructions on watching the event live you can click here.
Reports of a new iPhone SE have been largely unfounded so don't keep your hopes up for that. However, we might see a mini version of the HomePod, which was incidentally launched last year at WWDC. Keep your eyes peeled for our live blog as we bring to you the latest updates LIVE from the event in Cupertino.
Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 22:08 PM
Jun 04, 2018 IST
Highlights
Apple has seen a rough start in 2018 when the company admitted to intentionally slowing down iPhones.
Benchmarking platform Geekbench ran tests to demonstrate that older iPhones do show a drop in single core scores after the iPhone 6s was updated from iOS 10.2.0 to 10.2.1 and with the iPhone 7, a similar drop was noticed when moving from iOS 11.1.2 to 11.2.0.
Apple admits to slowing down older iPhones as battery ages, but it needs to be more proactive about informing its users
While we wait for the event to begin, here's what we expect to see at this year's WWDC 2018.
Apple WWDC 2018 to take place from 4-8 June: Here's a wishlist of updates we expect to see on iOS 12, macOS, watchOS and tvOS
Nimish Sawant is at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and he caught up with some developers at the crack of dawn just to get the best seats! Here's what they were kicked about!
And we are live from the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California!
Welcome one and all to the LIVE blog of Apple's annual WWDC 2018 event. We shall be providing you on the ground coverage of the event along with the latest updates. Apple is expected to make mostly software announcements and we can look forward to iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14 and tvOS 12.
22:16 (IST)
After severe backlash from customers, Apple finally issued an apology:
"About a year ago in iOS 10.2.1, we delivered a software update that improves power management during peak workloads to avoid unexpected shutdowns on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE. With the update, iOS dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown. While these changes may go unnoticed, in some cases users may experience longer launch times for apps and other reductions in performance," said Apple adding that replacing the older battery with a new one would bring back the performance to normal levels under standard operating conditions.
Apple apologises to users over slowing down older iPhones; slashes battery replacement costs by $50
22:14 (IST)
Apple has seen a rough start in 2018 when the company admitted to intentionally slowing down iPhones.
Benchmarking platform Geekbench ran tests to demonstrate that older iPhones do show a drop in single core scores after the iPhone 6s was updated from iOS 10.2.0 to 10.2.1 and with the iPhone 7, a similar drop was noticed when moving from iOS 11.1.2 to 11.2.0.
Apple admits to slowing down older iPhones as battery ages, but it needs to be more proactive about informing its users
21:48 (IST)
The event is about to begin at San Jose. Looks quite packed.
21:38 (IST)
While we wait for the event to begin, here's what we expect to see at this year's WWDC 2018.
Apple WWDC 2018 to take place from 4-8 June: Here's a wishlist of updates we expect to see on iOS 12, macOS, watchOS and tvOS
21:27 (IST)
Nimish Sawant is at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and he caught up with some developers at the crack of dawn just to get the best seats! Here's what they were kicked about!
21:22 (IST)
The San Jose McEnery Convention Center is the biggest convention center in Silicon Valley at 550,000-square-feet and its loaded to the brim with developers at the moment.
21:20 (IST)
And we are live from the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California!
17:26 (IST)
Welcome one and all to the LIVE blog of Apple's annual WWDC 2018 event. We shall be providing you on the ground coverage of the event along with the latest updates. Apple is expected to make mostly software announcements and we can look forward to iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14 and tvOS 12.