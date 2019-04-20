tech2 News Staff

Apple is working on a new smartphone app that will merge the functionalities of its existing 'Find My Friends' and 'Find My iPhone' apps.

The app is codenamed GreenTorch and it is currently under beta. As 9to5Mac reports, the new app will combine the same features as the two existing apps into a unified and improved version.

It will be available on both iOS and macOS as a Marzipan app.

The new unified app also comes with an improved ability to find a user’s device. Called “Find Network”, the feature allows devices to be tracked even when not connected to Wi-Fi or to a cellular network.

Further, the report mentions that all devices of a user – and their family – can be located using the new app, including AirPods. Devices can be put in “lost mode” or made to play a sound using the same app, just like Find My iPhone.

In addition to that, Apple is also working on a new hardware product, known internally as 'B389'.

It will work like a product tag that can be paired to an iCloud account by proximity to an iPhone, such as AirPods. Users will be notified if their device gets too far away from the tag, preventing them from forgetting the item.

As of now, there is now information on when the app will be rolled out, but it is expected to be rolled out along with or before the new iPhones are announced in September this year.

