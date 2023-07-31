Apple won't let Elon Musk rename Twitter into X on App Store for a very bizarre reason
Ever since Elon Musk renamed Twitter to X, people have been anticipating when will the logos and the names change on the Android and iOS. Turns out, in Apple's case it won't be that easy for Musk to change Twitter's name on the App Store
If you wish to download Elon Musk’s X app on your iPhone, you’ll find it listed as “Twitter” on Apple’s App Store. This is because the App Store requires all apps to have at least two characters in their name, and as a result, the X app is listed as “Twitter.”
Despite the rebranding effort to transition Twitter into X, the process has been rather chaotic. The app’s landing page displays the prominent X logo, but it still carries the name “Twitter.” A search for X or X app in the App Store will yield results like Xbox and a VPN service, but not the X app. Only when you search specifically for “Twitter” will the X app appear as a result.
This branding dilemma in the App Store is just one of the challenges faced during the transition. While Twitter has successfully been renamed as X in the Google Play Store, the situation with Apple’s App Store remains unresolved. One can hope that the issues will eventually be ironed out with Apple. Until then, the X app will continue to appear under the name “Twitter” in the App Store, despite the rebranding efforts.
The rebranding of Twitter to X has faced criticism for its mixed branding elements, combining aspects of both Twitter and the generic X. As the transition process continues, it remains to be seen how the branding issues will be resolved, and users can anticipate a smoother experience in the future.
