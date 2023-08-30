Apple Wonderlust Event: iPhone 15 series to be launched on September 12, here’s what to expect

After numerous rounds of speculation, Apple has at last officially unveiled the much-awaited launch date for its upcoming iPhone 15 series. Mark your calendars for September 12, as the company will be hosting the anticipated Wonderlust event.

To ensure widespread access, the event will be live-streamed across Apple’s official platforms, including YouTube and its own official website. For those tuning in from India, the event is set to kick off at 10:30 PM.

As has become an annual tradition, Apple consistently uses its September event as a platform to unveil its latest iPhone iterations. This year appears to be no exception. Enthusiasts can look forward to the grand revelation of the cutting-edge iPhone 15 series, accompanied by the introduction of the newest Apple Watch lineup.

iPhone 15 series

Out of all the products slated for launch on the notable date of September 12, it’s quite likely that the iPhone 15 non-pro models will garner the highest sales, judging by the company’s consistent performance history.

Surprisingly, even the non-pro iterations of the iPhone are set to receive substantial enhancements this year. Apple’s commitment to diversity is apparent as they persist in offering two size alternatives: the iPhone 15 featuring a 6.1-inch screen, and the larger iPhone 15 Plus with a 6.7-inch display.

The most significant departure anticipated in these phones is the elimination of the familiar notch. This marks a significant shift since the introduction of the iPhone X series, representing the first line-up to eschew this design element.

Instead, Apple plans to introduce the dynamic island, its pill-shaped cutout in the more affordable iPhone models. Furthermore, Apple enthusiasts can anticipate a fresh array of color choices for the iPhone 15.

In terms of processing power, Apple is poised to introduce the 4nm A16 Bionic chipset to the non-pro models of the iPhone 15, promising noteworthy improvements in performance.

Maintaining consistency, the iPhone 15 Pro variants are also set to adhere to the two size choices strategy. The iPhone 15 Pro is scheduled to boast a 6.1-inch screen, while its counterpart, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will offer a more expansive 6.7-inch display. There are rumours of an iPhone 15 Ultra as well. Now, this will either replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or will be launched as a standalone, true flagship device this time around.

The captivating dynamic island design will remain a hallmark feature of the 15 Pro models. However, it’s worth noting that the bezels surrounding the display are anticipated to be sleeker in comparison to those of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

A noteworthy alteration lies in the material used for the frame of the forthcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. Titanium is poised to replace conventional materials, reflecting a significant shift in the device’s construction.

On the photography front, there’s substantial excitement brewing around the potential enhancement of the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. This may come in the form of a periscope lens, a feature capable of enabling optical zoom ranging between 5x to 6x.

Apple Watch Series 9

As per insights shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gruman, Apple is gearing up to unveil a trio of novel smartwatches on the forthcoming September 12 event, having been codenamed N207, N208, and N210. These new additions will flesh out the Apple Watch Series 9 lineup, encompassing two distinct models distinguished by their varying sizes.

Additionally, the event will also mark the arrival of a revised iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra, a variant that was launched just last year. While the finer details remain veiled in secrecy, it’s worth mentioning that the Apple Watch Series 9 might introduce incremental modifications, implying subtle improvements rather than groundbreaking changes.

In the case of the Ultra variant, its exact upgrades are still shrouded in mystery; however, certain sources propose the possibility of an expanded display for the Watch Ultra, which would certainly pique the interest of enthusiasts.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

Finally, we will also get to see the final version of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. The upcoming mobile operating systems are bringing some massive and equally impressive changes. Although the design language looks the same, the UI has been given some pretty subtle tweaks here and there that just lift the experience up.

Furthermore, there are a lot of upgrades to security as well. Apple has already showcased the beta version of iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and its most notable features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, upgrades to AirDrop, and more.