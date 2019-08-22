tech2 News Staff

It’s been rumoured for quite a while that Apple will be finally taking the plunge to USB-C on the iPhone. However, the company continues using its proprietary Lightning port. A new report says that the upcoming iPhone 11 could come with a USB-C charger in the box, which is at least one step towards a USB-C only world.

As reported by Charger Lab in a tweet, a “high-level executive” confirmed to them that the iPhone 11’s charger has a USB-C port. However, we aren’t sure whether Apple will completely make the switch to USB-C or keep the Lightning port on the iPhone. With a USB-C port on the charger, Apple should at least provide a USB-C to Lightning cable.

😆The iPhone 11 will come with a USB-C charger. pic.twitter.com/FqYgAHJnqx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) August 20, 2019

So far, Apple has been shipping 5 W chargers with every single iPhone in the box. The iPhones can be charged using higher wattage chargers but they have to be bought separately. With increasing wattage, the charging speed also increases. So, if you were to use a 10 W or higher capacity charger, your iPhone will charge quicker than when using the default charger included in the box. Using a USB-C port on the charger could now allow Apple to pack a fast charger in the box.

Apple’s iPhone 11 launch event will happen in September and it’s rumoured to be scheduled for 10 September.

