FP Trending

Apple is reportedly working on the next-generation iPad Pro, which it may launch in 2022. The new iPad Pro is speculated to come with wireless charging and a glass back, according to a report published in Bloomberg. Apple is also believed to be testing its MagSafe system on the iPad Pro for wireless charging features. The wireless charging is expected to be slower than wired charging through Thunderbolt port and hence Apple may keep both the options on the next iPad Pro for its users.

Apple may also provide a reverse charging option since it may need to install magnets around the charging coils underneath the glass back. Since the battery is huge, the iPad Pro can be a good power bank on the go for products such as iPhone or AirPods.

Apple is planning to double down on the rising demand for its iPad series since 2020 and the iPad mini redesign is another step towards it.

Reportedly, this redesign will feature narrower screen borders and the home button may be absent. The iPad mini might get launched this year. The new iPad mini first made headlines ahead of Apple's hardware event in April this year. However, Apple only announced the iPad Pro with an M1 chip at that time. Targeting students, the development of these iPad variants is still in the early stages and is slow. Hence, these are mere speculations until Apple officially confirms anything.