Monday, June 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will reportedly launch iPad Pro with wireless charging and glass back in 2022

Apple is also believed to be testing its MagSafe system on the new iPad Pro for wireless charging features.


FP TrendingJun 07, 2021 13:57:27 IST

Apple is reportedly working on the next-generation iPad Pro, which it may launch in 2022. The new iPad Pro is speculated to come with wireless charging and a glass back, according to a report published in Bloomberg. Apple is also believed to be testing its MagSafe system on the iPad Pro for wireless charging features. The wireless charging is expected to be slower than wired charging through Thunderbolt port and hence Apple may keep both the options on the next iPad Pro for its users.

Apple iPad Pro 2018. Image: Apple

Apple iPad Pro 2018. Image: Apple

Apple may also provide a reverse charging option since it may need to install magnets around the charging coils underneath the glass back. Since the battery is huge, the iPad Pro can be a good power bank on the go for products such as iPhone or AirPods.

Apple is planning to double down on the rising demand for its iPad series since 2020 and the iPad mini redesign is another step towards it.

Reportedly, this redesign will feature narrower screen borders and the home button may be absent. The iPad mini might get launched this year. The new iPad mini first made headlines ahead of Apple's hardware event in April this year. However, Apple only announced the iPad Pro with an M1 chip at that time. Targeting students, the development of these iPad variants is still in the early stages and is slow. Hence, these are mere speculations until Apple officially confirms anything.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro users experience blooming issue in mini-LED display: Report

May 26, 2021
Apple iPad Pro users experience blooming issue in mini-LED display: Report
Apple’s Beats Studio Buds real-world images leaked ahead of launch, check details here

Apple

Apple’s Beats Studio Buds real-world images leaked ahead of launch, check details here

May 26, 2021
Apple releases iOS 14.6 for iPhone 12 series and other models with Apple Card Family support, Podcasts subscriptions and more

Apple iOS 14.6

Apple releases iOS 14.6 for iPhone 12 series and other models with Apple Card Family support, Podcasts subscriptions and more

May 26, 2021
Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report

Apple Podcast subscriptions

Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report

May 31, 2021
Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Apple TV

Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Jun 03, 2021
Apple WWDC 2021 how to watch keynote, what to expect: The event kicks off at 10.30 pm IST tonight

Apple WWDC21

Apple WWDC 2021 how to watch keynote, what to expect: The event kicks off at 10.30 pm IST tonight

Jun 07, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021