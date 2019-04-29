Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
Apple will release a 5G-powered iPad Pro but only in 2021 says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple will be implementing a liquid crystal polymer (LCP) board into its iPad Pros later this year.

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2019 19:11:32 IST

Apple last year unveiled the latest iPad Pro (Review) for the global audience which showed a much-needed design change along with Apple Pencil 2 support and much faster internals. Now with the onset of 5G communication, it would appear that Apple is also going to join the bandwagon not just with the iPhones but also with the iPads as well.

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro. Image: tech2

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities and the foremost authority on leaks regarding Apple products, has said as per a report by The Economic Daily that the Cupertino-giant will be a releasing 5G-ready iPad Pro but only in 2021. Kuo says that Apple will be implementing a liquid crystal polymer (LCP) board into its iPad Pros later this year to improve network performance while minimising signal loss.

This LCP board is also set to come in the 2020 iPhones as well which would confirm a long-standing rumour that this year's iPhones will not be 5G-ready. Kuo also said that Apple will be releasing iPads in only two size variants of 11-inch and 12.9-inch. We should see the next iPad Pro late this year or early 2020.

Last month Apple announced its much-awaited update to the iPad mini by refreshing the 7.9-inch tablet with a new processor and added stylus support for the older Apple Pencil, which needs to be charged using the lightning connector.

Along with the speed bump, the A12 chipset also allows for AR experiences and offers a huge bump in gaming graphics performance, while adding support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

