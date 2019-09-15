tech2 News Staff

If you have subscribed to paid Apple apps, the company will now offer a grace period in case of lapsed payments.

As TechCrunch reports, developers will have the option to offer the 'grace period' for auto-renewable subscriptions, allowing Apple more time to collect payment on the developer's behalf.

The offer is useful when payments have lapsed over expired credit cards, change in address, an update of the billing zip, and other billing issues.

The new option will not only help the users, but it will also help developers who miss out on their revenue because of billing issues.

In order to enabled the feature, you will have to head to App Store Connect, where developers manage their apps. To do that, head to “My Apps,” then go to the toolbar and click Features.

From there, select In-App Purchases, and in the new Billing Grace Period section, toggle the “Turn On” option.

With inputs from ANI.

