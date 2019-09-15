Sunday, September 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will now start offering a Grace Period for lapsed App Store payments

The new Grace Period option in the App Store will be an opt-in on the developer's part.


tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2019 14:31:25 IST

If you have subscribed to paid Apple apps, the company will now offer a grace period in case of lapsed payments.

As TechCrunch reports, developers will have the option to offer the 'grace period' for auto-renewable subscriptions, allowing Apple more time to collect payment on the developer's behalf.

The offer is useful when payments have lapsed over expired credit cards, change in address, an update of the billing zip, and other billing issues.

Apple will now start offering a Grace Period for lapsed App Store payments

Representational image.

The new option will not only help the users, but it will also help developers who miss out on their revenue because of billing issues.

In order to enabled the feature, you will have to head to App Store Connect, where developers manage their apps. To do that, head to “My Apps,” then go to the toolbar and click Features.

From there, select In-App Purchases, and in the new Billing Grace Period section, toggle the “Turn On” option.

With inputs from ANI.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Weibo

Weibo takes down Instagram-like app Oasis after reports of plagiarising the logo

Sep 05, 2019
Weibo takes down Instagram-like app Oasis after reports of plagiarising the logo
Apple Music freed from the clutches of iTunes: now accessible anywhere via browser

Apple Music

Apple Music freed from the clutches of iTunes: now accessible anywhere via browser

Sep 06, 2019
Apple TV Plus announced in India at Rs 99 per month; Apple Arcade pricing out

Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus announced in India at Rs 99 per month; Apple Arcade pricing out

Sep 10, 2019
Apple to soon open 2-3 offline retail stores and an online retail store in India

Apple

Apple to soon open 2-3 offline retail stores and an online retail store in India

Sep 01, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: New iPhones announced

Sep 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Apple

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Sep 10, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019